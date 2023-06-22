UND's Shane Gersich, Roseau's Aaron Ness and Minot's Mason Morelli win Calder Cup

GRAND FORKS — The 2022-23 hockey season lasted until the final possible day — and then some.

The American Hockey League's Calder Cup Final went into overtime in a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday night. For those outside the Pacific or Mountain Time Zones, it didn't end until Thursday.

But when former Union College star Mike Vecchione scored in the extra session, it gave the Hershey Bears the AHL's Calder Cup over the expansion Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Three players with area ties celebrated with the Calder Cup.

Former UND forward Shane Gersich was a depth forward for the Bears, suiting up in six of 20 playoff games. He tallied one goal in the playoffs.

Former Roseau defenseman Aaron Ness was an alternate captain for Hershey, playing in 16 of 20 playoff games. Ness tallied one goal in the playoffs.

Former Minot forward Mason Morelli was Hershey's third-leading scorer in the playoffs, tallying five goals and 13 points in 20 games.

"It's the tightest group I've ever been a part of," Ness told Todd Sadowski of Fox 43 after the game. "I'm so happy for these guys, each and every one of them. It's so awesome. I don't even know what to say. It just doesn't feel real yet."

For Gersich, it was another opportunity to lift one of hockey's top trophies.

In 2015-16, Gersich helped UND win the NCAA national championship. He scored the opening goal of the NCAA title game, a 5-1 UND victory over Quinnipiac.

Gersich turned pro in 2018 and immediately jumped into action with the Washington Capitals. He played three regular-season games and two playoff games as the Capitals went on to win the Stanley Cup.

In high school, Ness led Roseau to the Minnesota Class AA state championship in 2007. The following year, Ness won Minnesota's Mr. Hockey Award. He played three years at the University of Minnesota before turning pro.

Ness has bounced back and forth between the NHL and AHL during his pro career. He's played 72 NHL games with the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes.

Morelli, whose grandfather scored the overtime-winner in the 1959 NCAA national title game for UND, was a standout for the Omaha Mavericks in college.

Morelli's fourth pro season has been his best. He tallied 12 goals and 41 points in 72 games for Hershey in the regular season, finishing as the team's fourth-leading scorer.

Hershey is the top minor-league affiliate of the Capitals. The Bears have won 12 championships, most of any AHL team.

Coachella Valley is the top minor-league affiliate of the Seattle Kraken.

Former UND captain Austin Poganski played in 24 of 26 playoff games for the Firebirds, but missed Game 7 on Wednesday. Poganski scored twice in the finals.