UND's season comes to an end in overtime again

ST. PAUL, Minn. — UND's season ended in a familiar way Friday night — in overtime.

St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5 minutes, 45 seconds to lift the Huskies to a 3-2 win over the Fighting Hawks in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference semifinal game.

The Huskies advance to play No. 7 seed Colorado College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for the league's playoff title.

UND's season ended the same way it has every year since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 playoffs.

In the 2021, the Fighting Hawks lost to Minnesota Duluth in five overtimes — the longest NCAA tournament game ever — in a regional championship game.

Last season, they lost to Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime in the NCAA regional in Albany, N.Y.

This time, it was in the league playoff.

It ended a big night for St. Cloud State's top line.

Veeti Miettinen had a goal and three points. Okabe had a goal and an assist. Jami Krannila, who set up the winner, had a goal and an assist.

Ethan Frisch and Judd Caulfield scored for the Fighting Hawks, who ended the season 18-15-6.

UND played with the lead most of the game.

Both teams converted their first power-play chances of the night.

UND got on the board first at 6:18. Jackson Blake held the puck in the right circle and gave it to Jake Schmaltz along the goal line. Schmaltz made a no-look, between-the-legs feed to opposite circle, where Frisch sent it past Husky goaltender Jaxon Castor.

The Huskies evened it with 2:46 left in the period. After gaining the offensive zone, Grant Cruikshank sent a puck back to defenseman Cooper Wylie at the point. Wylie moved it to Miettinen, who was open in the right circle. The Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick one-timed it past UND goalie Drew DeRidder.

UND regained the lead at 12:29 of the second period, when Gavin Hain threw a puck from the top of the right circle to the crease, where Caulfield and Mark Senden were hanging out. Caulfield won a battle to get to the puck and knocked it in for his 10th goal of the season.

But the Huskies came out fast in the third period and tied it up.

After two good cycling shifts, St. Cloud State scored off the rush. Miettinen started the play from the left side, finding Okabe open in the high slot. Okabe then fed it over to Krannila in the right circle for a one-timer.

The Huskies had a chance to win it on the power play early in overtime but UND killed it off.

The winning goal came shortly after, though.