6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND's season comes to an end in overtime again

St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5:45 of overtime to lift the Huskies to an NCHC semifinal victory over the Fighting Hawks.

NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: North Dakota v St. Cloud State MAR 17
UND forward Jake Schmaltz makes a between-the-legs pass to Ethan Frisch for UND's first goal during a National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff semifinal game on March 17, 2023, in Xcel Energy Center.
Russell Hons / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 10:49 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — UND's season ended in a familiar way Friday night — in overtime.

St. Cloud State's Zach Okabe scored at 5 minutes, 45 seconds to lift the Huskies to a 3-2 win over the Fighting Hawks in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference semifinal game.

The Huskies advance to play No. 7 seed Colorado College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for the league's playoff title.

UND's season ended the same way it has every year since the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 playoffs.

In the 2021, the Fighting Hawks lost to Minnesota Duluth in five overtimes — the longest NCAA tournament game ever — in a regional championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, they lost to Notre Dame 2-1 in overtime in the NCAA regional in Albany, N.Y.

This time, it was in the league playoff.

It ended a big night for St. Cloud State's top line.

Veeti Miettinen had a goal and three points. Okabe had a goal and an assist. Jami Krannila, who set up the winner, had a goal and an assist.

Ethan Frisch and Judd Caulfield scored for the Fighting Hawks, who ended the season 18-15-6.

UND played with the lead most of the game.

Both teams converted their first power-play chances of the night.

UND got on the board first at 6:18. Jackson Blake held the puck in the right circle and gave it to Jake Schmaltz along the goal line. Schmaltz made a no-look, between-the-legs feed to opposite circle, where Frisch sent it past Husky goaltender Jaxon Castor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies evened it with 2:46 left in the period. After gaining the offensive zone, Grant Cruikshank sent a puck back to defenseman Cooper Wylie at the point. Wylie moved it to Miettinen, who was open in the right circle. The Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick one-timed it past UND goalie Drew DeRidder.

UND regained the lead at 12:29 of the second period, when Gavin Hain threw a puck from the top of the right circle to the crease, where Caulfield and Mark Senden were hanging out. Caulfield won a battle to get to the puck and knocked it in for his 10th goal of the season.

But the Huskies came out fast in the third period and tied it up.

After two good cycling shifts, St. Cloud State scored off the rush. Miettinen started the play from the left side, finding Okabe open in the high slot. Okabe then fed it over to Krannila in the right circle for a one-timer.

The Huskies had a chance to win it on the power play early in overtime but UND killed it off.

The winning goal came shortly after, though.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks logo.jpg
College
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Hawks fall 96-79 to Cal Baptist in first round of WBI
March 17, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Demetre Roberts (2) celebrates in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio.
College
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns Purdue, becomes second No. 16 to top No. 1
March 17, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
SCSU vs UND_1153.jpg
Members Only
UND Hockey
GameCenter final: SCSU 3, UND 2, OT
March 17, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crappie closeup 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Crappie resurgence offers bonus winter action on Upper Red Lake
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
031923.S.FF.DGF.win
Prep
Leach leads Rebels to OT win for state tourney berth
March 17, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
031823.S.FF.ClassB.BBB.semi.1
Prep
Shiloh Christian recovers in overtime to hold off Beulah in state semifinals
March 17, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
DSC01357.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota becomes fourth state to offer universal free school meals
March 17, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier