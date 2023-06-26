UND's NHL Draft class headliner Jayden Perron is a difference-maker with skill, creativity

GRAND FORKS — Jayden Perron played this season on the wing of Macklin Celebrini, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Celebrini won the United States Hockey League's rookie of the year, forward of the year and player of the year awards. He was the first USHL player in 40 years to win both rookie and player of the year in the same season.

If there were any questions whether Perron's big point total — he had 72 in 61 games — was due to his elite linemate or whether he could carry it on his own, it was answered in the USHL playoffs.

The Chicago Steel were without Celebrini, who went to play for Canada at the IIHF World Under-18 Tournament.

In the first game without Celebrini, Perron had a hat trick. In the second game, he set up the game-winning goal late in the third period to clinch the best-of-three series.

Yes, he can play, too.

The 5-foot-9, 163-pound winger from Winnipeg is UND's top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Most draft projections have Perron going Day 2, which will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday on NHL Network with the second round.

But it's not out of the question he slips into the first round, which will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

"You start with his hockey intelligence," an NHL scout said. "The way he sees the rink is pretty special. He's a guy where, when you're watching, you can see a play being made, but then he'll make an even better play you didn't expect. He has that elite creativity and playmaking ability. He's more well-rounded than people give him credit for. He has a good shot. He's a good enough skater to create room and he has a competitive side to him that's very underrated."

Perron is ranked No. 43 among North American skaters by the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau. TSN's Bob McKenzie has him at No. 58. TSN's Craig Button has him at No. 88.

He will likely be one of the highest draft picks on UND's roster next season. Currently, the highest picks are Dylan James (No. 44), Jackson Blake (No. 109), Jackson Kunz (No. 113) and Cameron Berg (No. 125).

Perron participated in the NHL Combine a month ago in Buffalo, N.Y. He interviewed with 14 NHL teams there.

"It was extremely cool," Perron said. "Getting to meet tons of people who are extremely influential in the hockey world was the coolest part. Being able to meet those guys and all the kids in my draft class, that was pretty cool, too. Everyone was great. Overall, it was a fun weekend."

Perron will be in Nashville with his family for the draft.

UND head coach Brad Berry also is planning to be there.

"I think his hockey IQ is elite," Berry said. "He always makes a difference on the ice every shift when he has the puck. He knows the next play all the time, whether it's five-on-five or on the power play. He's a threat every time he's on the ice. He has great edges and ability. I think he's very dynamic when he has the puck."

Perron will come to UND this fall, which makes him an outlier. Of the 39 National Collegiate Hockey Conference recruits on NHL Central Scouting's list, only three first-year draft eligibles are expected to come to campus this fall — Perron, Omaha's Tanner Ludtke and Denver's Alex Weiermaier.

"I believe he took a step in his second year in the USHL, becoming a dominant player," Berry said. "You look at a path like Jackson Blake's as well. You never know how it's going to translate to college in their first season, but coming in from the same program worked pretty well for Blake. They're different players, but they're both very high-end, offensive, gifted, smart players. Jayden is going to have to earn everything, but he has an opportunity as a freshman to do special things."

Perron said he plans to first arrive on campus over the summer.

"I'm excited to try to prove myself and earn the trust and respect of the coaches and my teammates," Perron said. "That's my goal going into this year."

He should have a good level of comfort around his teammates.

He played with three of them in Chicago — Blake, the NCHC's reigning rookie of the year, and fellow incoming freshmen Michael Emerson and Jake Livanavage.

"I'm living with Livanavage and Emerson there, so that should be fun," Perron said. "I'm excited. You hear nothing but great things about it. Blaker loves it there. I'm extremely excited."

2023 NHL Draft

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

First round: 6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN.

Second-seventh rounds: 10 a.m. Thursday, NHL Network.

Top UND prospects: F Jayden Perron, D Andrew Strathmann, F Michael Emerson, D Jake Livanavage, F David Klee.

Jayden Perron

Position: Wing.

Shoots: Right.

Size: 5-9, 163.

Hometown: Winnipeg.

UND arrival: 2023.

Draft projection: Second or third round.