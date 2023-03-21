UND's Luke Bast, Matteo Costantini enter the NCAA transfer portal

GRAND FORKS — Two more members of UND's 2021 freshman class have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Forward Matteo Costantini and defenseman Luke Bast both entered Tuesday, one day after the opening for non-graduate students to submit their names to the transfer portal.

On Monday, defenseman Brent Johnson and goalie Jakob Hellsten entered.

Costantini, a fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres, had an excellent freshman season, tallying eight goals and 21 points in 35 games. His production tailed off as a sophomore, though, and he ended up as a healthy scratch during the playoffs.

Costantini scored two goals and had three points in 25 games this season.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward from St. Catharine’s Ont., will have two years of college eligibility remaining at his new destination.

Bast, a 5-foot-10, 178-pound left-hander, played 13 games this season, tallying one goal and three points.

Bast didn’t play until late November because of an upper-body injury. The Red Deer, Alta., product was in-and-out of the lineup in the second half of the season.

He played back-to-back games against Western Michigan in mid-January, then didn’t play two on the same weekend until the first round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs two months later.

As a freshman, Bast had two goals and six points in 26 games.

Bast, whose older brother Gabe played four years at UND, will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Rebuilding the roster

In all, UND has now lost five of its eight defensemen. Fifth-year seniors Chris Jandric, Ryan Sidorski and Ty Farmer are out of eligibility.

The three remaining are Tyler Kleven, Ethan Frisch and Cooper Moore. Kleven is expected to sign an NHL deal this offseason. Frisch is currently weighing offers.

This fall, UND will likely bring in five rookie defensemen — Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Abram Wiebe of the Chilliwack Chiefs, draft-eligible Jake Livanavage of the Chicago Steel, draft-eligible Andrew Strathmann of the Youngstown Phantoms, Minnesota Wild draft pick Nate Benoit of the Waterloo Black Hawks and Tanner Komzak of the Whitecourt Wolverines.

The Fighting Hawks also will likely need to grab one or two defensemen out of the transfer portal so they aren’t too young on the back end.

With the graduation of fifth-year seniors Gavin Hain and Mark Senden, and the impending transfer of Costantini, UND has lost three forwards from last year’s team.

The Fighting Hawks are expected to bring in freshmen Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson of the Chicago Steel up front next season.

UND also will be looking for a starting goalie out of the transfer portal to come to campus alongside recruit Hobie Hedquist of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the British Columbia Hockey League.

UND's 2021 freshman class, which started as a group of eight, is down to four — forward Jake Schmaltz, forward Jackson Kunz, forward Dane Montgomery and forward Nick Portz.