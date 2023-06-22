Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND's Jake Livanavage, Warroad's Hampton Slukynsky invited to U.S. World Junior Showcase

Livanavage will be a Fighting Hawk defenseman this fall. Slukynsky will play for the Fargo Force this season before going to Northern Michigan.

Livanavage 1.JPG
Defenseman Jake Livanavage skates in a game with the Chicago Steel.
Chicago Steel
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 1:39 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND incoming freshman defenseman Jake Livanavage and Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky have been invited to attend USA Hockey's annual summer showcase, which helps the organization pick its roster for the World Junior Championship.

Livanavage is one of 16 defensemen invited to participate. Slukynsky is one of five goalies.

The showcase will run from July 27-Aug. 4 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

It also will include players from Finland and Sweden.

The World Junior Championship, a tournament featuring the best under-20 players in the world, is scheduled for Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Livanavage will be one of eight new defensemen on UND's 2023-24 roster.

The 5-foot-10, 174-pound left-hander played the last three seasons for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. He was part of Chicago's Clark Cup-winning team in 2021.

Livanavage has participated in USA Hockey events before.

Last year, he played for the Americans in the World Junior A Challenge, winning a gold medal in Cornwall, Ont.

Livanavage, of Gilbert, Ariz., had six goals and 36 points in 48 games last season for the Steel.

Slukynsky won Minnesota's Frank Brimsek Award as the top senior netminder in the state last season as he helped Warroad to a runner-up finish in Class A.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder posted a .941 save percentage, 1.47 goals-against average and a 28-1-1 record last season. He also appeared in two games with the U.S. Under-18 Team.

Slukynsky won a gold medal at the IIHF World Under-18 Tournament with the Americans.

020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0278.jpg
Warroad goaltender Hampton Slukynsky takes a shot to the shoulder in the second period of a boys hockey matchup versus the East Grand Forks Green Wave at the East Grand Forks Civic Center on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald

Both Livanavage and Slukynsky are eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday in Nashville.

Both are considered longshots to make the World Junior team, though.

The U.S. returns two goalies, three defensemen and five forwards from last year's squad, which won bronze.

Another area notable invited to the showcase is Bemidji State incoming freshman defenseman Eric Pohlkamp of Brainerd, Minn.

In all, 44 players are expected to attend the summer showcase; 23 will make the final roster and travel to Gothenburg.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
