UND's Brent Johnson and Jakob Hellsten enter the transfer portal

GRAND FORKS — Two UND hockey players have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Defenseman Brent Johnson and goaltender Jakob Hellsten, who both just completed their sophomore seasons, will look to play their final two seasons of college hockey elsewhere.

Both players found themselves out of the UND starting lineup in the second half of the season.

Johnson, a third-round pick of the Washington Capitals, has high-end offensive abilities, generating scoring chances through his skating and stickhandling.

But his issues defending left him at No. 8 on UND’s depth chart for the second half of the season.

Johnson never played a regular-season game after Dec. 3, when St. Cloud State rallied past UND.

The Fighting Hawks played him in an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team on New Year’s Eve, but the same issues arose and UND opted to use a more defensive back end for the remainder of the season.

Johnson, of Dallas, starred in the United States Hockey League for the Sioux Falls Stampede, scoring 11 goals and 32 points in 47 games during the 2020-21 season. He suffered a shoulder injury at the end of that season, though, and was unable to work out ahead of his first collegiate season.

Johnson’s playing time increased throughout his freshman year. He finished with two goals and three points, scoring in the NCAA regional first round against Notre Dame.

Johnson will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

Hellsten came to UND from Sweden in the summer of 2021, but ended up serving as the backup to a pair of fifth-year senior transfers in his two seasons at UND.

As a freshman, Hellsten posted an .879 save percentage and a 2.97 goals-against average in seven games, while serving as a backup to second-team all-National Collegiate Hockey Conference pick Zach Driscoll (.908, 2.34), who came in from Bemidji State.

This season, Hellsten posted a .875 save percentage and a 2.72 goals-against average in 13 games while backing up Drew DeRidder (.899, 2.53), who came in from Michigan State.

Hellsten, who is 6-foot, 185 pounds, was looking at the prospect of being a backup to a transfer again as a junior. The Fighting Hawks will look to add a goalie out of the transfer portal this summer to compete for the starting job.

Hellsten’s departure also increases the likelihood of UND bringing in goalie commit Hobie Hedquist from the British Columbia Hockey League next season.