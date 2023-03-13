UND, St. Cloud State to play night game at Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. — UND will play in prime time on Friday night.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced Monday that the Fighting Hawks and St. Cloud State will play in their Frozen Faceoff semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. in St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

Colorado College and Denver will play in the other semifinal at 4 p.m.

UND earned the trip to St. Paul by beating Omaha 5-2 in a decisive Game 3 Sunday night in Baxter Arena. The Fighting Hawks scored three goals in 1 minute, 42 seconds to storm past the Mavericks.

St. Cloud State earned its trip by beating Minnesota Duluth 3-1 in a decisive Game 3 Sunday night in St. Cloud. Grand Forks native Mason Salquist had two assists for the Huskies.

The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

CBS Sports will carry all three NCHC Frozen Faceoff games. Alex Heinert will be on play-by-play, while Dave Starman serves as the analyst.

UND is looking for its second Frozen Faceoff title in three years. It won the 2021 event in Grand Forks.

The Fighting Hawks need to win the Frozen Faceoff to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

UND is 6-1-2 in its last nine games.

"It's do or die for us from here on out," UND forward Gavin Hain said. "We know that every game is win or go home."