99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND senior defenseman Ethan Frisch turns pro

The former Moorhead Spud will begin his pro career with the American Hockey League's Barracuda, the top minor-league affiliate of the Sharks.

NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND alternate captain Ethan Frisch snipes a shot past Omaha goalie Jake Kucharski for a go-ahead goal in the third period March 4, 2023, in Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Russell Hons / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 12:04 PM

GRAND FORKS — Ethan Frisch is set to begin his pro career.

Frisch, a senior defenseman from Moorhead, has signed with the San Jose Barracuda, the top minor-league affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, and will begin playing with the American Hockey League squad this season.

Frisch, an alternate captain, had the option to use his free COVID-impacted year and come back for a fifth year next season. But like most of UND’s defensive core, he will move on.

Frisch was a mainstay on UND’s back-to-back-to-back Penrose Cup-winning teams in 2020, 2021 and 2022, increasing his role each year as the Fighting Hawks became the first National Collegiate Hockey Conference team to win three-straight regular-season titles.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound right-handed blue liner's production jumped from 5 to 10 to 15 to 18 points during his four seasons in Grand Forks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frisch was named the NCHC’s defensive defenseman of the year in 2022. He was a nominee for the award again in 2023.

Frisch logged an average of 22:23 per game this season, second on the team behind fellow defenseman Chris Jandric.

He was a key player on UND’s power play, switching between the first and second units. Frisch finished tied for third on the team with five power-play goals.

Frisch’s signing continues the exodus of UND’s back end.

With junior Tyler Kleven signing with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, UND only has one returning defenseman — junior Cooper Moore.

Jandric, Ryan Sidorski and Ty Farmer were fifth-year seniors whose eligibility expired. Sophomores Luke Bast and Brent Johnson entered the transfer portal this week.

UND is expected to bring in five rookie defensemen — Abram Wiebe of the Chilliwack Chiefs, Jake Livanavage of the Chicago Steel, Andrew Strathmann of the Youngstown Phantoms, Nate Benoit of the Waterloo Black Hawks and Tanner Komzak of the Whitecourt Wolverines.

The Fighting Hawks also will have to dip into the transfer portal and grab at least two blue liners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up front, UND will look fairly similar to last season.

The Fighting Hawks got a big boost this week when 20-goal scorer Riese Gaber said he will return for his senior season.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
112621.s.UND1.jpg
UND Hockey
Tyler Kleven signs three-year deal with Ottawa Senators
March 23, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2441670+040716.s.gfh_.gornell.jpg
UND Hockey
The Herald's 2023 NCAA men's hockey tournament predictions
March 23, 2023 12:45 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
March 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032123.B.FF.OLEARY.2
Business
Kevin O’Leary discusses FTX collapse, his fondness for North Dakota and ‘no-go’ investment states
March 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
670d75-20230322-a-sketch-of-a-man-in-a-courthouse-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Testimony begins in sex trafficking trial of GOP fundraiser Tony Lazzaro
March 23, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sepic / MPR News
03xx23 Hyslop2.jpg
Local
'A great loss for Grand Forks': UND community expresses disappointment with impending closure of the Hyslop
March 23, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
STP-L-BASKETBALL-0323
Prep
New Life Academy uses its height to soar past Sacred Heart in Minn. Class A tournament
March 22, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press