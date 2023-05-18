99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

UND rounds out new-look defensive core with transfer Logan Britt

The 6-foot-2 right-hander played two seasons at Quinnipiac and two at Sacred Heart.

Britt011423-01gv.jpeg
Defenseman Logan Britt skates with the puck for Sacred Heart University during a January 2023 game.
Greg Vasil / Sacred Heart athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 1:39 PM

GRAND FORKS — UND has completed the remake of its defensive core.

Logan Britt, who played two seasons at Quinnipiac and two at Sacred Heart, will transfer to UND for his fifth and final season of college hockey.

He will round out UND’s eight-man defensive core, which will be entirely new next season.

Britt, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-handed shooting defenseman, tallied two goals and 12 points in 37 games last season at Sacred Heart.

As a junior, he had a career-high three goals and 21 points in 37 games.

Britt spent his first two collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac, where he tallied three goals and seven points in 57 games.

Britt won a United States Hockey League Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019 before arriving in college.

Sioux Falls traded for Britt at the deadline. Prior to the trade, he played with former UND center Shane Pinto in Lincoln.

"Logan has a long history of experience playing at the collegiate level," UND coach Brad Berry said. "We are excited to bring him into our group to finalize our defensive core."

JRP-51.jpg
Logan Britt won a Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019.
Jasen Robbennolt / Sioux Falls Stampede

UND’s new-look defense will include four transfers and four freshmen.

The transfers are Britt, Alaska captain Garrett Pyke, Michigan alternate captain Keaton Pehrson and Minnesota State-Mankato’s Bennett Zmolek.

The freshmen will be Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Abram Wiebe, Minnesota Wild pick Nate Benoit, draft-eligible Jake Livanavage and Tanner Komzak.

The Fighting Hawks now have 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies set for next season. That’s the usual number of players UND carries at each position in an average season.

In 2022-23, they carried 16 forwards.

UND opens with an exhibition game Oct. 7 against the University of Manitoba.

After last season, five UND defensemen signed pro deals — Tyler Kleven (Ottawa Senators), Ethan Frisch (San Jose Barracuda), Chris Jandric (Rochester Americans), Ryan Sidorski (Milwaukee Admirals) and Ty Farmer (Allen Americans).

The other three — Cooper Moore, Luke Bast and Brent Johnson — entered the transfer portal. Moore will play at Quinnipiac. Bast will transfer to Minnesota Duluth. Johnson is headed to Ohio State.

Britt020423-02gv.jpeg
Defenseman Logan Britt shoots the puck for Sacred Heart University in a February 2023 game.
Greg Vasil / Sacred Heart athletics

