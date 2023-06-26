UND recruit Andrew Strathmann makes strong closing argument to NHL teams

GRAND FORKS — Andrew Strathmann was on the radar of NHL teams all season.

NHL Draft projections for the 2024 UND defenseman recruit are generally in the second- to fourth-round range.

The NHL's Central Scouting Bureau has Strathmann at No. 44 among North American skaters. TSN's Craig Button has the 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenseman at No. 75 overall. TSN's Bob McKenzie has him at No. 79.

Many of these projections are done by March and April.

If any NHL teams held on until May, Strathmann might be higher.

The future Fighting Hawk closed this season with an impressive playoff run, helping the Youngstown Phantoms win the Clark Cup as United States Hockey League champions.

Strathmann played an average of 23 minutes, 51 seconds per game in the playoffs — more than any other Phantoms skater. The next closest was defenseman Chase Pietila, who played an average of 22:25 — more than a full minute behind Strathmann.

The Beach Park, Ill., product produced offensively. He had three goals and seven points in nine games.

Defensively, Strathmann helped Youngstown hold opponents to just 13 goals in nine playoff games.

"He's one of the more competitive guys in the draft this year," an NHL scout said. "His drive and determination are his leading attributes. He's a very good skater both forward and backwards. He covers a lot of ground. He can close on guys quickly defensively. He has an offensive game that's still developing. He gets a lot of shots through. He creates offense for his team that way. He's still developing the playmaking part of his game, but his competitive nature and physical play are what drive his game."

Strathmann participated in the NHL Combine in Buffalo, N.Y., a month ago. He interviewed with 11 NHL teams there.

"He's an elite skater," UND coach Brad Berry said. "He's got great agility and mobility for a defenseman. I think he does a lot of really good things. He goes back and breaks out pucks and adds to the offense. He's not an overly big body, but plays extremely hard and is very, very competitive.

"Whoever drafts him is going to have a very good defenseman in years to come. We're excited about him coming in here after playing one more year of juniors. He's going to have a huge impact when he does get here."

Strathmann plans to attend the NHL Draft in Nashville.

The first round is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN). Rounds 2-7 are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday (NHL Network). That's when Strathmann's watch will start.

"I don't really have any expectations," Strathmann said. "It's just a draft. You have to play next year, no matter where you go. You have to keep the train going."

UND commit Andrew Strathmann lifts the Clark Cup. Youngstown Phantoms

Strathmann will return to junior hockey next season and play for Youngstown — a common development path for first-year draft-eligible players.

Of the 39 National Collegiate Hockey Conference recruits on NHL Central Scouting's rankings, only three first-year eligible players are currently planning to go to school this fall — UND's Jayden Perron, Omaha's Tanner Ludtke and Denver's Alex Weiermair.

"He's going to be the go-to guy," Berry said of Strathmann next season in Youngstown. "You can never replicate that experience as far as making sure you're ready for college. His body is still growing. He's going to be a really strong defenseman."

Strathmann had three goals and 38 points in 56 regular-season games last season.

"Obviously, it helped having a great group of guys and a great leadership group," Strathmann said. "Those guys really helped our team out. Throughout the year, there are ups and downs. We stuck with it through everything."

Berry said he's pleased Strathmann is going to play one more year of juniors to round out his defensive game before coming to school.

"That means he's a focused young man concerned about his development and not anybody else's," Berry said. "Sometimes, players look around and see players doing this or that. I firmly believe we've had a long track record of defensemen with great careers — guys like Troy Stecher, Tucker Poolman, Paul LaDue — and these are guys that have taken that extra year. It wasn't a bad thing for them. It was a great thing for them. It prolongs their careers and gives them a prosperous career."

2023 NHL Draft

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville.

First round: 6 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN.

Second-seventh rounds: 10 a.m. Thursday, NHL Network.

Top UND prospects: F Jayden Perron, D Andrew Strathmann, F Michael Emerson, D Jake Livanavage, F David Klee.

Andrew Strathmann

Position: Defense.

Shoots: Left.

Size: 5-10, 190.

Hometown: Beach Park, Ill.

UND arrival: 2024.

Draft projection: Second, third or fourth round.