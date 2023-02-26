UND plays to scoreless tie against Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On the first shift of the game, Colorado College's best player, Hunter McKown, skated across the slot and had a Grade-A look.

Drew DeRidder kicked it away.

That was a sign of things to come for the UND senior goaltender.

DeRidder stopped all 26 shots he faced Saturday night, he turned aside three more in a shootout and allowed UND to come away with two National Collegiate Hockey Conference points despite not scoring a single goal in support — except for a shootout tally by Tyler Kleven.

The game officially ended 0-0.

UND has only played two other scoreless ties in program history, but neither went a full 65 minutes.

In October 2007, a game between UND and Boston College was called off after two periods because of fog in the arena.

In March 1968, UND also played a scoreless tie at Michigan Tech in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs, but overtime was not played that night. It ended after 60 minutes.

In Colorado Springs, DeRidder and Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon stole the show for 65-plus minutes.

Vernon, starting for an injured Kaidan Mbereko, finished with 26 saves.

"You don't see it that much," DeRidder said of the scoreless tie. "It's very rare. Bubs (UND coach Brad Berry) just said to me, usually, if it's a 0-0 game, you see it end in overtime. For me, it doesn't change anything. . . just stick with it and worry about the next shot."

DeRidder's best save of the night came with 12:11 left in the third period, when he stopped Tiger forward Tyler Coffey on a breakaway.

"You can tell he has a confidence and swagger right now," Berry said. "He's playing with some focus and intensity on every play that's coming at him. I know even in the middle period there, they had a situation where it was a faceoff and a guy was in a shooter position. He got it on his tape and off his tape. Drew made that save. It looked like a routine save, but it was a tough save."

It marked DeRidder's fourth shutout of the season. The Michigan State transfer allowed just one goal on the weekend, stopping 33 of 34.

Vernon had several highlight-reel saves for the Tigers. He stopped Dylan James on a shorthanded two-on-one in the second period and he denied Ethan Frisch with a leg save with 21.6 seconds left in overtime. Frisch was alone on the top of the crease, attempting to give UND three overtime wins in the span of nine days.

Vernon also got some assistance from his posts. UND's James and Mark Senden both drew iron during the game — a theme of late.

The Fighting Hawks (14-13-6) now have hit the post nine times in the last three games, while scoring just four goals.

"They played with an added intensity tonight," said Berry, whose team won 2-1 Friday. "There was a lot of time and space last night compared to tonight. They got in shot lanes and blocked a lot of shots. For us, we didn't sustain a lot of (offensive) zone time like last night. They broke pucks out. We weren't as quick on pucks on forechecks tonight and that allowed them to break out of their end."

UND went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Colorado College went 0-for-5.

"Offensively, I think we left a little bit on the table this weekend," Berry said. "We know we have that. Our power play, I don't think there have been too many times that we've gone one game — let alone two games — without a power-play goal. We know we have to execute at a higher level. We have the players to do it.

"We just have to make sure we keep playing strong defensively and we get that goaltending like we had this weekend."

Shootout victory

In the shootout, DeRidder made saves on Colorado College's Ryan Beck, McKown and Noah Serdachny.

On UND's end, Vernon stopped Gaber to open it, then Blake fumbled a puck into the corner on UND's second attempt.

Berry sent Kleven out as the third shooter with a chance to win the game.

"Your heart starts beating a little bit faster," Kleven said. "You just try to keep your cool. I'm just thankful (Berry's) got the respect to call my name and I'm very happy I got the opportunity."

Kleven walked in and snapped a wrist shot past Vernon's stick to seal the extra point in the league standings.

"We always practice the shootout Thursday," Kleven said. "That's a move I've been trying out. I'm just happy it went in."

DeRidder added: "I knew as soon as he touched the puck (he was going to score), because we see these guys do their stuff in practice all the time. He's got a really good shot. With that move, I knew exactly where he was going and I knew it was going in."

Looking ahead

UND extended its unbeaten streak to four games heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

The Fighting Hawks also extended their unbeaten streak against Colorado College to 15 (14-0-1).

For the Tigers, offensive struggles continued. Colorado College has scored just 10 goals in the last 11 games.

"I think we played a hard 60 minutes," Kleven said. "Goals aren't coming our way, but we played lock-down defense and Drew stood on his head for a lot of shots. If we keep playing that way, goals are going to come our way. I thought it was a good effort for us."

UND closes the regular season next weekend against Omaha in Ralph Engelstad Arena (7:07 p.m. Friday, 6:07 p.m. Saturday).

The Fighting Hawks know they'll be on the road for their best-of-three NCHC quarterfinal series, but won't know the destination until next weekend. It could be Western Michigan, Omaha or St. Cloud State.

"The playoffs are going to be a huge part of our season," Kleven said. "It's going to make or break us. We just have to get our scoring touch back and create some momentum."