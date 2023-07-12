UND players return to campus to begin preparations for 2023-24 season

GRAND FORKS — Ludvig Persson stood in the crease Tuesday in Ralph Engelstad Arena's Olympic rink.

His red pads told the story of this summer for the UND hockey team.

The goaltender transfer from Miami is one of 14 new players on the Fighting Hawks roster. The newcomers outnumber the returners and most of them arrived in Grand Forks over the weekend to acclimate to their new teammates and begin summer school classes.

There are still some things to iron out, including the arrival of some green goaltending gear, but the process is beginning now.

"We started this a few years ago where they come in for four or five weeks on a voluntary basis," UND coach Brad Berry said. "It gives them a chance to integrate together. The student-athletes are getting to campus to see what it's all about when the lights aren't shining bright. The pressure isn't there. They can get to work on summer school, attending classes and learn a little about the culture and UND hockey at a slower time in the summer. So, when they do come in August, they're used to it and they can hit the ground running."

Not everyone is in Grand Forks yet.

Some players are attending NHL development camps.

The Carolina Hurricanes are hosting their camp in Raleigh, N.C., this week. Sophomore forward Jackson Blake, freshman forward Jayden Perron and freshman forward Michael Emerson are all attending as Carolina prospects.

The Florida Panthers also are holding their camp this week. Senior forward Riese Gaber is attending their camp as a free agent.

Others will be coming and going throughout the summer.

Freshman defenseman Jake Livanavage will be attending USA Hockey's World Junior Championship summer camp in Plymouth, Mich., in two weeks.

Even so, it will be a chance for the players to get to know each other.

"That's very important," Berry said.

The large roster turnover is rare but it's not unprecedented.

Two summers ago, UND also brought in 14 new players. That team also began gathering in Grand Forks in July.

UND went on to unexpectedly win the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champions that season.

Third assistant hires announced

Beginning July 1, college hockey teams had the ability to hire a third full-time assistant coach.

Most of the NCHC has done that.

Western Michigan hired Jared Brown, who previously was an assistant coach with Cedar Rapids in the United States Hockey League. Colorado College hired Andrew Oglevie, who previously was a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame.

St. Cloud State (Clark Kuster) and Miami (Jonathan Elliott) promoted their directors of hockey operations.

Omaha is close to hiring a third coach with a goalie background.

That leaves UND, Denver and Minnesota Duluth without one. All three are expected to make hires, though. The Bulldogs have posted their job. UND and Denver have not.

"We're currently working through that," UND athletic director Bill Chaves said.

Transfers exceed 200

The number of players transferring to Division-I men's hockey programs has now exceeded 200, according to the Herald's transfer board.

It is now at 203 transfers. Last year, there were 173.

Augustana, which is entering its first year as a Division-I program, leads the way with 14. Robert Morris, which is returning to Division-I this fall, is second with 10.

Atlanta Hockey leads all conferences with 42 incoming transfers. The Central Collegiate Hockey Association has 41, followed by Hockey East (30), the NCHC (27), the Big Ten (25), and the ECAC (21). There are 17 players transferring to independent programs.