UND Hockey Podcast: Who will UND look to bring in for next season?
In this week's episode, Brad, Jason and Eli talk about who's signed over the last week, who'll be back next season and who UND might look to target in the offseason.
In this week's episode, Brad, Jason and Eli talk about who's signed over the last week, who'll be back next season — Hint: Lots of forwards — and who UND might look to target in the offseason.
For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.
Sponsored by Acres & Shares
ADVERTISEMENT