UND Hockey Podcast: Who will UND look to bring in for next season?

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 6:05 PM

In this week's episode, Brad, Jason and Eli talk about who's signed over the last week, who'll be back next season — Hint: Lots of forwards — and who UND might look to target in the offseason.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
