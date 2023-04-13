UND Hockey Podcast: Two portal additions and a great Jonathan Toews story
Brad, Jason and Eli talk two new transfer portal additions for UND, alumni in the pros and Quinnipiac's national title
Brad, Jason and Eli review UND's recent additions from the transfer portal — Bennett Zmolek and Hunter Johannes — and finish the episode with a look at Quinnipiac's national title win. Brad also shares a great story of witnessing Jonathan Toews' recruiting visit to UND.
