UND Hockey Podcast: Two portal additions and a great Jonathan Toews story

Brad, Jason and Eli talk two new transfer portal additions for UND, alumni in the pros and Quinnipiac's national title

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 6:03 PM

Brad, Jason and Eli review UND's recent additions from the transfer portal — Bennett Zmolek and Hunter Johannes — and finish the episode with a look at Quinnipiac's national title win. Brad also shares a great story of witnessing Jonathan Toews' recruiting visit to UND.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
