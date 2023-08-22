UND Hockey Podcast: The season inches closer
Brad, Jason and Eli talk the quickly approaching hockey season, this year's captains, a UND assistant coach hiring process update, forward Ashton Schultz's commitment, summer skates and more.
Brad, Jason and Eli talk the quickly approaching hockey season, this year's captains, a UND assistant coach hiring process update, forward Ashton Schultz's commitment, summer skates and more.
For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.
Sponsored by Acres & Shares
ADVERTISEMENT