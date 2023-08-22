Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: The season inches closer

Brad, Jason and Eli talk the quickly approaching hockey season, this year's captains, a UND assistant coach hiring process update, forward Ashton Schultz's commitment, summer skates and more.

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 5:43 PM

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
