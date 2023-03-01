UND Hockey Podcast: The final weekend of the regular season
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's 4-point weekend at Colorado College, the upcoming final regular season series against Omaha and more.
Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's 4-point weekend at Colorado College, the upcoming final regular season series against Omaha, where the team might end up going in the first round of the playoffs and more.
For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.
Sponsored by Acres & Shares
ADVERTISEMENT