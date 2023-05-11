99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: The busiest time of the year...kinda

Brad, Jason and Eli talk about Mac Swanson's great year for the Fargo Force, Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken, where some former UND players are at in their pro playoff races, the potential for home-site regionals and a bunch of other news and notes.

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 3:25 PM

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
