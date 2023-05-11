UND Hockey Podcast: The busiest time of the year...kinda
Brad, Jason and Eli talk about Mac Swanson's great year for the Fargo Force, Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken, where some former UND players are at in their pro playoff races, the potential for home-site regionals and a bunch of other news and notes.
