UND Hockey Podcast: Potential recruits to watch, E.J. Emery commits

Brad and Eli go over NTDP right-handed defenseman E.J. Emery's commitment to UND, then take a look at some players to watch for the opening of the recruiting period on Aug. 1

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 9:36 PM

Brad and Eli go over NTDP right-handed defenseman E.J. Emery's commitment to UND, then take a look at some players to watch for the opening of the recruiting period on Aug. 1, when college hockey teams can begin offering scholarships to players who are entering their junior years of high school and those players can begin committing to schools.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
