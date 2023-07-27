UND Hockey Podcast: Potential recruits to watch, E.J. Emery commits

Brad and Eli go over NTDP right-handed defenseman E.J. Emery's commitment to UND, then take a look at some players to watch for the opening of the recruiting period on Aug. 1, when college hockey teams can begin offering scholarships to players who are entering their junior years of high school and those players can begin committing to schools.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares