Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Players back on campus and an Alston Award breakdown

Reviewing UND's decision to award Alston payments to athletes, plus an initial impression from Brad on UND's summer sessions.

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 8:21 AM

Brad, Jason and Eli talk through UND's decision to go forward with Alston payments to athletes and how it might affect the hockey team, plus Brad gives his initial impressions of the UND summer skates.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
