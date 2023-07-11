UND Hockey Podcast: NoDak Canes, NHL Signings & NCHC Expansion
Brad, Jason and Eli look back at the NHL Draft, review some of the UND alumni who recently signed pro contracts and discuss Arizona State joining the NCHC for the 2024-25 season.
Brad, Jason and Eli look back at the NHL Draft, review some of the UND alumni who recently signed pro contracts and discuss Arizona State joining the NCHC for the 2024-25 season.
For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.
Sponsored by Acres & Shares
ADVERTISEMENT