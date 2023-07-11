Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: NoDak Canes, NHL Signings & NCHC Expansion

Brad, Jason and Eli look back at the NHL Draft, review some of the UND alumni who recently signed pro contracts and discuss Arizona State joining the NCHC for the 2024-25 season.

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 6:58 PM

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
