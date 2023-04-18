99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Next season starting to take shape

Next year's schedule is set, former Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson joins from the transfer portal, four UND commits are ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Warroad's Carson Pilgrim commits and more.

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 5:59 PM

Next year's schedule is set, former Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson joins from the transfer portal, four UND commits are ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Warroad's Carson Pilgrim commits, the NHL playoffs are here and UND alumni are winning all over Europe.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
102322 UND Minnesota hockey7.jpg
UND Hockey
UND hockey's 2023-24 schedule is set
April 18, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Perron(1).JPG
UND Hockey
Four UND recruits, two Warroad players land on NHL Central Scouting's final draft rankings
April 18, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
020723 S GFH EGFBHKY0065.jpg
UND Hockey
Warroad forward Carson Pilgrim commits to UND
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND elk
Northland Outdoors
Here are the 2023 North Dakota elk and moose license recipients
April 17, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
MN FLAG.jpg
Minnesota
New Minnesota flag, presidential popular vote in $1.5 billion bill set for vote in House
April 18, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Screenshot (25).png
North Dakota
North Dakota book ban bill's estimated costs raise questions for budget writers
April 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura/The Bismarck Tribune