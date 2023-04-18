UND Hockey Podcast: Next season starting to take shape
Next year's schedule is set, former Michigan defenseman Keaton Pehrson joins from the transfer portal, four UND commits are ranked by NHL Central Scouting, Warroad's Carson Pilgrim commits, the NHL playoffs are here and UND alumni are winning all over Europe.
