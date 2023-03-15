6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Moving on to the Frozen Faceoff

Brad, Jason and Eli talk about UND's comeback playoff series win at Omaha to keep its season alive and move on to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul.

By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
March 15, 2023 07:11 AM

Brad, Jason and Eli talk about UND's comeback playoff series win at Omaha to keep its season alive and move on to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul. A matchup against St. Cloud State in the semifinals is up next.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
