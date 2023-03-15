UND Hockey Podcast: Moving on to the Frozen Faceoff
Brad, Jason and Eli talk about UND's comeback playoff series win at Omaha to keep its season alive and move on to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul. A matchup against St. Cloud State in the semifinals is up next.
