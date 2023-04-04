UND Hockey Podcast: Meeting some new faces

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's transfer portal additions of defenseman Garrett Pyke, goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Cameron Berg.

Other topics include the NoDakSens all hitting the ice together, UND prospects nearing playoff season in junior hockey and a handful of local players picked for next season's NTDP U17s.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

