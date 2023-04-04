50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Meeting some new faces

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's transfer portal additions of defenseman Garrett Pyke, goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Cameron Berg

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 4:05 PM

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss UND's transfer portal additions of defenseman Garrett Pyke, goalie Ludvig Persson and forward Cameron Berg.

Other topics include the NoDakSens all hitting the ice together, UND prospects nearing playoff season in junior hockey and a handful of local players picked for next season's NTDP U17s.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
NoDakSens.jpg
UND Hockey
Four UND teammates suit up together in the NHL
April 04, 2023 01:54 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-096.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: UND recruit hits 30 goals in USHL
April 03, 2023 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
North Dakota vs Western Michigan
UND Hockey
Judd Caulfield signs with Anaheim Ducks
April 02, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
burgum_budget.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Gov. Burgum evades questions about speculated presidential run following Iowa trip
April 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
UND logo
Local
UND awarded $8 million Department of Energy grant to study rare earth material extraction
April 04, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Snow logo
Local
Weather to delay delivery of Grand Forks Herald print editions
April 04, 2023 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
d12460-20230330-train-cars-derailment-aerial03-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Trains running again on western Minnesota rail line; investigation continues
April 04, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News