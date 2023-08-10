UND Hockey Podcast: Live from Grand Forks
Brad, Jason and Eli meet up in Grand Forks to talk Andrew O'Neill's commitment, some of the other recruiting news from around the country, UND's assistant coach hiring process, open records tidbits and more.
