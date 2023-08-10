Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Live from Grand Forks

Brad, Jason and Eli meet up in Grand Forks to talk Andrew O'Neill's commitment, some of the other recruiting news from around the country, UND's assistant coach hiring process, open records tidbits and more.

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 7:14 AM

Brad, Jason and Eli meet up in Grand Forks to talk Andrew O'Neill's commitment, some of the other recruiting news from around the country, UND's assistant coach hiring process, open records tidbits and more.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
022522.S.FF.Bhky.ONeill
UND Hockey
Former Fargo South-Shanley forward Andrew O'Neill commits to UND hockey
2d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
North Dakota vs Western Michigan
UND Hockey
UND begins search for third assistant men's hockey coach
Aug 1
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
UND Hockey
Moorhead defenseman Garrett Lindberg sorting through his college recruitment
Jul 31
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CaptLester.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Boozy cruises, beer pirates and golf ball injuries: Whatever happened to the Dakota Queen?
2d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
081023 GeneralAtomics1.jpg
Local
General Atomics inaugurates new pilot training hangar
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Banish
Men talk next to a weather station.
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
3h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
angie
Minnesota
Community demands answers following sudden resignation of nursing home leader
9h ago
 · 
By  Matt Henson