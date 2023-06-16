UND Hockey Podcast: How NIL money might affect NCAA hockey

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss the latest UND news from Cam Johnson's outstanding ECHL playoffs to the possibility of Arizona State joining the NCHC. Later on, a look at how college athletes' ability to profit off name, image and likeness rights affects NCAA hockey (NIL discussion starts at 35:20) — and all the questions marks still out there related to the relatively new policies.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

