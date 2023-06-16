Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND Hockey Podcast: How NIL money might affect NCAA hockey

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss the latest UND news from Cam Johnson's outstanding ECHL playoffs to the possibility of Arizona State joining the NCHC. Later on, a look at how college athletes' ability to profit off name, image and likeness rights affects NCAA hockey.

By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 5:42 PM

Brad, Jason and Eli discuss the latest UND news from Cam Johnson's outstanding ECHL playoffs to the possibility of Arizona State joining the NCHC. Later on, a look at how college athletes' ability to profit off name, image and likeness rights affects NCAA hockey (NIL discussion starts at 35:20) — and all the questions marks still out there related to the relatively new policies.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
