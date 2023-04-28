99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND Hockey Podcast: Can Dave Hakstol's Kraken go on a run?

Hakstol has the Seattle Kraken playing well, UND recruits are competing in the USHL playoffs, possible NCHC expansion and more. 

By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 2:33 PM

Playoff season is in full swing in the NHL and Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken are one win away from beating the defending Stanley Cup champions. Also discussed are the UND recruits in the USHL playoffs, possible NCHC expansion to include Arizona State, what might come from the coaches meetings in Florida and more.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
