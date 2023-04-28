UND Hockey Podcast: Can Dave Hakstol's Kraken go on a run?
Hakstol has the Seattle Kraken playing well, UND recruits are competing in the USHL playoffs, possible NCHC expansion and more.
Playoff season is in full swing in the NHL and Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken are one win away from beating the defending Stanley Cup champions. Also discussed are the UND recruits in the USHL playoffs, possible NCHC expansion to include Arizona State, what might come from the coaches meetings in Florida and more.
