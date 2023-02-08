99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
UND Hockey Podcast: Back in action at Denver

After a week off, the UND hockey team heads to Magness Arena for a showdown with Denver this weekend.

By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
February 07, 2023 06:34 PM

After UND's week off, Brad, Jason and Eli discuss the weekend happenings around college hockey, some of the movement in the NCHC standings and how it might affect UND's playoff push, the last time UND swept Denver on the road and more.

Travis Dunn Service Info & GoFundMe available here .

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
