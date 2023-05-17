99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: Answering your questions

Brad and Eli answer some of your questions about future UND players, team chemistry, other NCHC schools, UND's uniform deal, how to correctly pronounce Adidas and more!

UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 2:27 PM

Brad and Eli answer some of your questions about future UND players, team chemistry, other NCHC schools, UND's uniform deal, how to correctly pronounce Adidas and more! Meanwhile, Jason gets stuck on a bus.

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Sponsored by Acres & Shares

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Andrew Strathmann
UND Hockey
Andrew Strathmann one win from Clark Cup, sets course to UND
May 15, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
UND Hockey
Tyler Kleven added to U.S. Men's World Championship roster
May 14, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
042223.S.FF.Force
UND Hockey
Fargo set to play in sixth Clark Cup Final with sixth different head coach
May 12, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Ruby slippers
Breaking News
Minnesota
Minnesota man charged with theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers
May 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Marijuana.jpg
Minnesota
If Minnesota legalizes marijuana, when and where will I be allowed to use it?
May 17, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abbey Machtig / MPR News
FSA north dakota brief
North Dakota
Feds recover back wages for 52 workers at North Dakota business
May 17, 2023 12:12 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
020423 EERC.jpg
North Dakota
Federal agency invests $38 million in carbon capture in North Dakota, EERC
May 17, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook