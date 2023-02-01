UND Hockey Podcast: A strong performance in Oxford
UND continued to find some answers in a weekend sweep of Miami — and flexed its offensive muscle in the process.
Brad, Jason and Eli talk about UND's weekend sweep on the road against Miami, Riese Gaber's hat trick snapping a long dry spell for the Fighting Hawks, Drew DeRidder's strong performance in net and UND's explosive outing while playing with a short bench on Saturday night.
For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.
