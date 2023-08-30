6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

UND Hockey Podcast: A new assistant coach and 2 new commits

Brad, Jason and Eli talk the official announcement of Dillon Simpson as UND's newest assistant coach, commitments from defenseman Sam Laurila and goalie Caleb Heil and answer some of your questions.

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 12:44 PM

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
