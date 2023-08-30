UND Hockey Podcast: A new assistant coach and 2 new commits
Brad, Jason and Eli talk the official announcement of Dillon Simpson as UND's newest assistant coach, commitments from defenseman Sam Laurila and goalie Caleb Heil and answer some of your questions.
