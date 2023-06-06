99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UND Hockey Podcast: 2023-24 Roster Possibly Complete, Center Cade Littler Commits

Brad, Jason and Eli talk new commit center Cade Littler and the forward pipeline coming to UND in the next few years, Dane Montgomery expecting to be ready for next season, the addition of Logan Britt from the transfer portal/Sacred Heart to round out the defense and news and notes from all around the hockey world.

UND Hockey Podcast
By Brad Elliott SchlossmanJason Feldman and Eli Swanson
Today at 4:26 PM

For more UND hockey coverage from the Grand Forks Herald, visit the UND Hockey Central page.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
