UND Hockey Podcast: 2023-24 Roster Possibly Complete, Center Cade Littler Commits

Brad, Jason and Eli talk new commit center Cade Littler and the forward pipeline coming to UND in the next few years, Dane Montgomery expecting to be ready for next season, the addition of Logan Britt from the transfer portal/Sacred Heart to round out the defense and news and notes from all around the hockey world.

