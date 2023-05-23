99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND expecting Dane Montgomery to be ready for start of 2023-24 season

The UND forward from Grand Forks missed all of last season with an upper-body injury.

220304-HKY-at-Omaha-210.jpg
Dane Montgomery warms up before a game at Omaha during the 2021-22 season.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 8:25 PM

GRAND FORKS — It was not an easy year for Dane Montgomery.

The UND sophomore forward and Grand Forks native suffered an upper-body injury during the 2022 offseason, which forced him to miss the entire 2022-23 college hockey season.

Montgomery didn't practice with his teammates until the last eight days of the season. Even then, he didn't participate in every drill and he was never cleared to play.

But Montgomery is making progress with his recovery and UND is expecting him to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.

"He's doing well," UND coach Brad Berry said. "It was a tough year for him. He didn't see any action. He took a couple steps forward, then a step back. Now, after talking to (athletic trainer) Mark Poolman, Dane feels comfortable to keep moving forward. He's been skating on his own and working out. He hasn't missed a beat. We're optimistic he can get back in the lineup and be part of our group."

ADVERTISEMENT

Montgomery played in 16 games as a freshman, scoring one goal and tallying three points. His goal came at Minnesota Duluth during a seven-game winning streak, which culminated with UND winning the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions.

Prior to that, Montgomery played three seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League.

Montgomery was planning to play for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League in 2021-22, but Jasper Weatherby's late signing with the San Jose Sharks brought the Grand Forks native to campus a year early.

The 5-foot-10, 169-pounder played one season of varsity hockey at Grand Forks Red River, tallying 17 goals and 37 points as a sophomore. His linemates on that team also went on to Division-I hockey — Jackson Kunz at UND and Mason Salquist at St. Cloud State.

Montgomery's projected availability means UND might be done filling out its 2023-24 forward roster.

The Fighting Hawks currently have 15 lined up.

There are 11 returning forwards from last season's team — Montgomery, Kunz, Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake, Owen McLaughlin, Dylan James, Carson Albrecht, Louis Jamernik V, Jake Schmaltz, Ben Strinden and Griffin Ness.

UND will bring in two freshmen — Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson of the USHL's Chicago Steel. The Fighting Hawks also are bringing in two transfers — Cameron Berg from Omaha and Hunter Johannes from Lindenwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We toyed around with adding a 16th forward," Berry said. "But we're expecting (Montgomery) to be healthy. We have 15 now and we want to give those guys an opportunity to play."

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
wiebecloseup.jpeg
UND Hockey
Abram Wiebe ready to jump to UND after winning BCHL's defenseman of the year honor
May 21, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
010321 S GFH UNDWBB MalloryBernhard01.jpg
College
UND women's basketball assistants John Motherwell, Nkwane Young leaving for positions at Central Michigan
May 19, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
021023 S GFH UNDMBB0040.jpg
College
UND's Eaglestaff, Omot like Fighting Hawks' offseason moves
May 19, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SwiftJudgment
Lifestyle
Columnist Tammy Swift tries Molly Yeh's Blue Apron meal box; will it get a 'Yeh’ or a nay?
May 19, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
2409495+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers finish $72 billion budget as whirlwind session nears end
May 22, 2023 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Grand Forks town sign logo tower Highway 2.jpg
Local
Local Government Advisory Committee members to move Epitome, Memorial Village II tax incentives forward
May 22, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
Grand Forks School District weighs adopting new social studies curriculum
May 22, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish