99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND commit Mac Swanson thriving in USHL playoffs

Despite being one of the youngest players in the league, Swanson enters the Clark Cup Finals as the leading scorer for the Fargo Force.

SiouxFalls10082022-77 (1).jpg
UND forward commit Mac Swanson is in his first season with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League.
Mitch Highman / MJOY Photography
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 11:11 AM

GRAND FORKS — Not many 16-year-olds attempt to play in the United States Hockey League.

With USHL players ranging up to their 20s, it's a near-impossible transition for young players to make.

UND commit Mac Swanson has been an outlier this season.

Not only did he make the Fargo Force out of camp as a 16-year-old, he's played on the team's top line the entire year and is now thriving in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Swanson, of Anchorage, is the leading playoff scorer for the Force, who open the Clark Cup Finals at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the Youngstown Phantoms in Fargo's Scheels Arena. Game 2 is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swanson has three goals, seven assists and 10 points in six playoff games (1.67 points per game).

The 5-foot-7, 157-pound left winger has more points than anyone playing in the finals, despite being the second-youngest player on either Fargo or Youngstown's roster. Phantoms defenseman Tory Pitner is two months younger.

Only one player in the entire league has more points in the playoffs — Lincoln's Mason Marcellus has 12 in nine games (1.33 ppg). Marcellus and Lincoln were eliminated last round.

"I think so much of Mac's success goes back to the type of person he is and the type of worker he is," Fargo coach Nick Oliver said. "This is a difficult league for a 16-year-old to jump into and not only survive but to excel and have success. It was pretty obvious early on he was going to be a player who could not only survive but be a big part of our team's success.

"He wasn't handed anything this year. He's come in and earned everything he's gotten as a young player. That speaks to the type of person he is and the type of worker he is."

During the regular season, Swanson racked up 55 points in 57 games.

The only 2006-born player who tallied more points was Boston University commit Macklin Celebrini, the potential No. 1 overall NHL draft pick in 2024. Celebrini, who played for Chicago, won the league's MVP award.

Swanson was consistent this season. His longest point drought was four games. That came in late February and early March. Upon breaking that, he tallied points in 10 of the next 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that's been the fun part of watching Mac's progression," Oliver said. "Every player during the course of a long season is going to hit that wall physically and mentally. Mac only had a few minor stretches where he broke down a little bit. Physically, he's gotten stronger throughout the course of the year. I think his confidence level is increasing. We're even starting to watch some of his natural leadership come through as these games have gotten bigger. He's driving a lot of what we do on the ice and off the ice."

Swanson, who will come to UND in the fall of 2024, also has benefited from playing with two veteran players — Notre Dame commit Cole Knuble (66 points) and Colorado College commit Bret Link (55).

"That's the only line that's been together from early in the season until now — when all three are healthy and available," Oliver said. "All three are really competitive players. They're really hard workers. I think they've been able to build a lot of chemistry throughout the year. They're three guys that find ways to impact the game in a lot of different ways. They can impact it when it's tight checking. They impact it offensively when games get up and down."

Clark Cup Playoff scoring leaders

12 points — Mason Marcellus, Lincoln, Quinnipiac commit
10 points — Mac Swanson, Fargo, North Dakota commit
9 points — Cole Knuble, Fargo, Notre Dame commit
9 points — Doug Grimes, Lincoln, Boston University commit
8 points — Owen Michaels, Dubuque, Western Michigan commit
8 points — Boston Buckberger, Lincoln, Denver commit
8 points — Martin Misiak, Youngstown, uncommitted

USHL's top 2006-born scorers

2022-23 regular season
86 points — Macklin Celebrini, F, BU commit
55 points — Mac Swanson, F, North Dakota commit
47 points — Trevor Connelly, F, Providence commit
45 points — Sacha Boisvert, F, North Dakota commit

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
crookston augustana 6.jpg
College
Minnesota Crookston's Jake Hjelle named NSIC Player of the Year in baseball
May 09, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
22 - Rhett Gardner
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Six former UND players advance in Calder Cup Playoffs
May 09, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
081521 S GFH UNDFB DannyFreund01.jpg
College
UND elevates offensive coordinator Danny Freund to associate head coach
May 09, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crash Report FSA
North Dakota
New Town driver killed in western North Dakota crash
May 11, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
police
Minnesota
Police release name of man found dead at Digi-Key
May 11, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi delivers the State of the Schools and Public Focus Group on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Fargo South High School.jpg
North Dakota
Fargo School Board backs superintendent's defiant stance on transgender law
May 11, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
r4YBr3IR-720.jpg
North Dakota
Full interview: Gov. Doug Burgum discusses the Legislative session
May 11, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Kerstin Kealy