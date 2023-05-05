UND commit Carson Pilgrim leads Section 8 players in USHL Draft

GRAND FORKS — Carson Pilgrim was picked by the Chicago Steel last spring in the United States Hockey League Phase I Draft.

But the Steel dropped Pilgrim from their protected list before the Warroad High forward put together a huge junior season with the Warriors.

That meant Pilgrim was available in the USHL Phase II Draft this week.

The Tri-City Storm selected the UND recruit with the No. 18 overall pick in the second round, leading the list of area players.

Pilgrim told the Herald recently that his plan, at the moment, is to play his senior season with Warroad and to play in the USHL before and after the high school season. His Warroad teammate, Jayson Shaugabay, did that in 2022-23, winning Mr. Hockey for Warroad and also playing 30 games with Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrim scored 52 goals and tallied 92 points in 31 games for Warroad, which reached the Minnesota Class A state championship game.

Six other area players were picked in the Phase II Draft.

Tyler Hennen of Hallock, Minn., went just behind Pilgrim at No. 22 overall to Sioux City. Hennen is committed to Augustana.

Former Warroad High defenseman Carson Reed went in the third round, No. 32 overall, to the Waterloo Black Hawks. Moorhead High forward Aaron Reierson went in the third round, No. 45 overall, to Chicago.

Roseau High forward Noah Urness went in the sixth round, No. 83 overall, to the Youngstown Phantoms. Forward Kade Peterson of West Fargo went in the 13th round, No. 198 overall, to the Fargo Force. East Grand Forks Senior High forward Brock Schultz went in the 17th round, No. 256 overall, to Waterloo.

Also of note: Jackson Potulny, the son of Grand Forks Red River graduate and current Northern Michigan head coach Grant Potulny, went in the 13th round, No. 197 overall, to Chicago. Potulny is a forward.

In the Phase I Draft, which featured 2007-born players, a pair of Moorhead skaters were selected.

Forward Mason Kraft went to the Sioux Falls Stampede in the fourth round, No. 48 overall, while defenseman Brandon Mickelson went in the sixth round, No. 83 overall, to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.