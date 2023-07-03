Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft story to remember

The defenseman was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when he was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the 98th overall pick.

Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
Youngstown defenseman Andrew Strathmann was the second player taken in the fourth round Thursday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets took the UND commit with the 98th overall pick.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 7:55 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andrew Strathmann will forever have a laugh when he tells his NHL Draft day story.

As the Columbus Blue Jackets made their pick at No. 98 and his family began celebrating in the Bridgestone Arena crowd, Strathmann was nowhere to be found.

Perhaps unfortunate timing on his part, but the UND commit ran to the bathroom at the end of the third round, expecting to have a quick break. However, that break was short-lived and Strathmann was taken just two picks into the fourth round.

“I ran over to the bathroom and I’m running back, and my buddy on the concourse was like, you got picked," Strathmann said. "So I walked back into the arena and my family was standing up cheering. Just a funny story.”

Strathmann enjoyed a successful second United States Hockey League season, notching a career-high 38 points during the regular season and helping lead the Youngstown Phantoms to their first Clark Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the USHL’s highest-rated non-NTDP defenseman and third-highest skater — No. 44 — in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings. He also had a good showing at the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo in early June.

While it was almost a lock the left-shot defenseman would hear his name called in Nashville, the big question was where.

“You do get a little nervous sitting out there but it’s been unreal to spend the time with my family and friends,” he said. “I’m glad it was Columbus because there’s a lot of connections there with me, so I’m excited.”

Andrew Strathmann, defenseman, 27
UND commit Andrew Strathmann releases the puck during a game in the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms

Strathmann’s parents, Ralph and Laura, were both on hand in Nashville, along with a group of about15 friends and family members.

Strathmann will return to Youngstown next season for one more year of junior hockey, then head to Grand Forks in the fall of 2024.

His future head coach, UND’s Brad Berry, was in Nashville on Thursday to witness the special day. Strathmann was one of four UND commits selected, joining Michael Emerson, David Klee and Jayden Perron.

“I think it’s an amazing experience,” Berry said. “I know I’ve been doing this for quite a while, but for these kids, it’s a surreal experience and they’re excited. There’s a little bit of anxiety and a little bit of nervousness, but once they get drafted it’s a special moment and I’m glad to be here to see it.”

Strathmann said he tries to model his game after Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore and New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

ADVERTISEMENT

His offensive ability has shined during his first two USHL seasons, but Strathmann also showed he’s not afraid to mix it up and play physical either. The defensive side of his game has continued to take strides, too.

Strathmann said he had a really good conversation with the Blue Jackets at the NHL Combine and knew Columbus was interested.

While he had to wait a few extra minutes to hear the news, he’s glad the Blue Jackets were the ones to call his name.

“I know a good amount of people on the staff, so it means a lot to know you’re in good hands,” Strathmann said. “I’m excited.”

What To Read Next
092619 S GFH UNDHKY ColtonPoolman02.jpg
UND Hockey
Former UND captain Colton Poolman re-signs with Calgary Flames
July 02, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Northland Community NCTC sign logo.jpg
College
Northland Community & Technical College plans new renovation project for East Grand Forks campus
July 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Zane McIntyre
UND Hockey
Zane McIntyre returns to Minnesota Wild on one-year contract
July 01, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Roland Riemers
Local
Jury trial delayed for Roland Riemers, Grand Forks man accused of disrupting train, setting off road flare
June 29, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
banner348714402_181098688251403_6524409195513967023_n.jpeg
North Dakota
Walhalla to hold 175th celebration this weekend to honor town’s long life
June 30, 2023 05:53 AM
 · 
By  Delaney Otto
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Garbage pickup for Greater Grand Forks residents to be impacted with upcoming holiday
June 30, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
opiods.PNG
Health
Could $60 million help end the opioid epidemic in North Dakota?
June 30, 2023 12:10 AM
 · 
By  Anne Sara Bien-Aime