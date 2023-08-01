UND begins search for third assistant men's hockey coach

GRAND FORKS — UND has started its search for a third assistant men's hockey coach.

The job was posted Tuesday morning. It will be open for a week.

The job posting says it will pay between $90,000-110,000.

This is a new position.

New NCAA rules allow college hockey teams to have a third full-time, paid assistant coach on staff for the 2023-24 season. The window for hiring opened July 1.

Five of the eight National Collegiate Hockey Conference teams — Western Michigan, Colorado College, Omaha, Miami and St. Cloud State — already have announced their hires. So has future member Arizona State. Minnesota Duluth has advertised for its position. Denver also plans to hire one.

UND's staff currently features head coach Brad Berry, associate head coach Dane Jackson and assistant coach Karl Goehring. It also includes volunteer coach Jason Ulmer. Under the new NCAA rules, volunteer coaches would count as one of the three assistants.

No NCHC teams have hired their volunteer coach full time yet. St. Cloud State and Miami both promoted their directors of hockey operations.

A defenseman coach?

The job posting indicates UND wants the new coach to work with the team's defensemen. The Fighting Hawks will have eight new defensemen this season — four transfers and four freshmen.

UND's current assistants are a former forward (Jackson) and a former goalie (Goehring).

Goehring has been working with the defensemen along with the goaltenders and running the power play. Jackson works with the forwards and runs the penalty kill. Jackson previously has worked with the defensemen, too.

This will be UND's first full-time assistant coach hire since Goehring in 2019.

The other assistant coach hires in Ralph Engelstad Arena's era (since 2001) have been Matt Shaw in 2015, Brad Berry in 2012, Dane Jackson in 2006 and Cary Eades in 2004.

All of them, outside of Shaw, played college hockey at UND.

Although some past job postings have obviously been tailored to a specific candidate, this one does not appear that way.

The candidate is required to have a bachelor's degree.

UND's fall semester begins in three weeks. The season-opening exhibition is scheduled for Oct. 7 against the University of Manitoba. The regular-season opener is Oct. 13 against Army.

NCHC third coach hires

Western Michigan — Jared Brown

Colorado College — Andrew Oglevie

St. Cloud State — Clark Kuster

Miami — Jonathan Elliott

Omaha — Pete Aubry

UND — TBD

Denver — TBD

Minnesota Duluth — TBD