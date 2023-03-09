UND arrives in Omaha ahead of playoff series

GRAND FORKS — When this week's forecast called for snow on Thursday — UND's usual travel day — the memories came flooding back for associate coach Dane Jackson.

The Omaha trip hasn't always been easy.

UND monitored forecasts and opted to drive down Interstate 29 on Wednesday, a day earlier than normal, for its National Collegiate Hockey Conference quarterfinal playoff series against the Mavericks.

"Hopefully, we can kind of beat the curse of the travel to Omaha," Jackson said during Tuesday's press conference. "We've had some issues along the way over the years. Hopefully, we can avoid that."

They did.

UND arrived at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and will hold a practice in Baxter Arena late Thursday afternoon.

Here's a look back at some of the Omaha adventures.

Stuck in Sisseton, Feb. 9-11, 2013

After an outdoor game at T.D. Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series, UND planned to bus back to Grand Forks.

It got stranded in a South Dakota blizzard, though.

The bus first stopped at a truck stop in Summit, S.D., to try to ride out a blizzard until daylight. It got back on the road in the morning but only made it to Sisseton before Interstate 29 closed.

UND was stuck in Sisseton all day Sunday and much of the day Monday. They found a motel and remained there until Monday night, when the Interstate re-opened.

Illness strikes, Nov. 10, 2013

On UND's next trip to Omaha, several players became ill during Sunday's series finale.

It was bad enough that the staff moved garbage cans to the bench as players were vomiting between shifts.

The illness spread to several players on the team. After the game ended, they boarded a bus back to Grand Forks.

Players continued vomiting during the eight-hour trip home, while the others described the smell of the bus that night as repulsive.

The long trip, Jan. 31, 2015

After back-to-back years with issues on the bus, UND decided to fly charter to the Omaha trip the next season.

That didn't work either.

After beating Omaha in overtime, UND's bus driver dropped the team off at the airport, then continued down Interstate 29 with the team's gear. However, because of an issue with de-icing fluid, the plane never took off.

By the time the pilots officially called off the flight, the bus was nearing Sioux Falls and the weather had turned into a snowstorm. The driver turned around, drove back to Omaha and arrived at the airport to pick up the team. It was around 4 a.m. by then.

Then, they drove through the night and finally arrived home at about 12:30 p.m.

An early travel day

UND did not tempt fate ahead of this weekend's playoff series.

The Fighting Hawks beat the snowfall and arrived in the Aksarben Village area of Omaha Wednesday night.

The playoff games are scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday. If the teams split those games, there will be a decisive third game at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

Midco Sports will broadcast the games.

The Fighting Hawks were thankful there were no travel issues this time.

UND has only been on the road for the playoffs one other time in the last 20 seasons and it had major problems in that one.

UND's flight to Denver in 2019 was diverted to Albuquerque, N.M., because of a blizzard. The team bused from Albuquerque to Denver across two days, then got swept by the Pioneers.

"That was obviously a challenge," Jackson said.

UND at No. 17 Omaha

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday, 7:07 p.m. Saturday, 6:07 p.m. Sunday (if necessary).

Where: Baxter Arena, Omaha.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.