Tyson Jost re-signs with Buffalo Sabres

GRAND FORKS — The Buffalo Sabres claimed Tyson Jost off waivers last season.

It seems to have been a good fit.

The former UND center re-signed with Buffalo on on Saturday, the opening day of the NHL's free-agency period.

Jost inked a one-year deal worth $2 million.

"I've definitely loved my time in Buffalo," Jost said. "It's been amazing. I couldn't have asked for things to work out any better. I'm really, really happy that I ended up here."

Jost had seven goals and 22 points in 59 games for the Sabres after they claimed him from the Minnesota Wild in November.

Jost was set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but he told the Sabres he wanted to return.

"I just stressed that I really wanted to be back here and be a part of this team," he said.

It happened in a round-about way.

The Sabres did not send Jost a qualifying offer by Friday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent Saturday. However, The Buffalo News reported both sides were interested in a deal.

They got it done Saturday.

Jost played one season for UND in 2016-17, tallying 35 points in 33 games. He signed with the Colorado Avalanche at the end of that season.

Jost remained with Colorado until March 2022, when he was traded to the Minnesota Wild. He spent less than a full season with the Wild before going to Buffalo.

"I've created some pretty cool relationships," Jost said of the Sabres. "That's just what you see in this locker room. That's what makes a good hockey team, too. I look back on Colorado and just the relationships that I had with that team and kind of the dynamic of that team, and there are so many similarities here with Buffalo.

"It's special, too. It makes it fun coming to the rink, and everybody wants to enjoy their job. That's something that really makes it easy to do here."

Buffalo missed the playoffs last season, but has a young, up-and-coming group led by No. 1 overall draft picks Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin.

Jost, who has played in 413 regular-season NHL games, is the 16th former UND player to be on an NHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

The others are Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), Brock Boeser (Vancouver), Judd Caulfield (Anaheim), Derek Forbort (Boston), Matt Kiersted (Florida), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa), Paul LaDue (N.Y. Islanders), Brad Malone (Edmonton), Brock Nelson (Islanders), T.J. Oshie (Washington), Tucker Poolman (Vancouver), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa), Nick Schmaltz (Arizona), Cole Smith (Nashville) and Christian Wolanin (Vancouver).

There are 13 former Fighting Hawks who are unrestricted free agents after being on NHL contracts last season: forward Collin Adams, forward Drake Caggiula, goalie Aaron Dell, forward Rhett Gardner, goalie Zane McIntyre, forward Grant Mismash, forward Zach Parise, forward Austin Poganski, defenseman Colton Poolman, goalie Adam Scheel, defenseman Troy Stecher, forward Jonathan Toews and forward Jasper Weatherby.

Forward Shane Pinto (Ottawa) is a restricted free agent.