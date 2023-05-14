99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

Tyler Kleven added to U.S. Men's World Championship roster

The former UND and Fargo Davies defenseman has previously played for Team USA at the World Junior Championship.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (43) warms up prior to game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre on March 30, 2023. It was the NHL debut for the former Fargo Davies and UND defender.
Marc DesRosiers / USA TODAY Sports
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 5:37 PM

GRAND FORKS — Tyler Kleven already has won gold medal at the international level.

The former UND and Fargo Davies defenseman won with Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2020-21.

Now, he'll try for another.

Kleven has been added to USA's roster at the IIHF Men's World Championship, which is being held in Finland and Latvia.

The Americans are already 2-0 in the tournament with wins over Finland and Hungary. They still have five pool play games left against Germany (8:20 a.m. Monday), Austria (8:20 a.m. Wednesday), Denmark (4:20 a.m. Saturday), France (12:20 p.m. Sunday) and Sweden (8:20 a.m., May 23).

The quarterfinals are scheduled for May 25. The semifinals will be held May 27 and the medal games May 28.

Kleven is expected to arrive in Tampere, Finland, on Monday.

Kleven will be the second former UND player on the American roster. Forward Rocco Grimaldi also is on the team. Through two games, Grimaldi is the second-leading scorer in the tournament with four points.

Former UND forward Ludvig Hoff also is playing for Norway.

Kleven played the last three seasons with the Fighting Hawks, helping them win a pair of Penrose Cups as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions.

The 6-foot-5, 213-pound blue liner tallied eight goals and 18 points in 35 games as a junior.

After the season, Kleven signed a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators and immediately jumped into the NHL. Kleven played eight games with the Senators.

Kleven is no stranger to being added late to USA rosters.

In December 2020, he also was a late add to the U.S. World Junior Team. After a couple of players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the under-20 event, Kleven received a last-minute call and joined the U.S. in Edmonton. The Americans went on to win gold.

Gold medals have been elusive for the U.S. in the Men's World Championship.

The Americans have only won the event twice — in 1960 and 1933. In 1960, the Olympics also served as the World Championship.

The U.S. last won a medal at the Men's World Championship in 2021, when it took home bronze. Former UND defenseman Christian Wolanin was on that American team.

The last former UND players to win gold at the Men's World Championship were Troy Stecher and Jacob Bernard-Docker with Canada in 2021.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
