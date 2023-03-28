99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ty Farmer signs with ECHL's Allen Americans

The defenseman had one goal and 11 points as a fifth-year senior at UND.

UND defenseman Ty Farmer controls the puck in a game against Omaha on March 11, 2023.
Mark Kuhlmann / UND athletics
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 5:47 PM

GRAND FORKS — Ty Farmer will begin his pro hockey career in Allen, Texas.

Farmer, who played four years at UMass and his fifth season at UND, has signed with the ECHL's Allen Americans. Contract details weren't immediately available.

The O'Fallon, Mo., product played in 37 games for UND this season, scoring one goal and tallying 11 points.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-hander played in 171 career college hockey games, tallying 12 goals and 55 points.

Farmer won championships at both the junior and college levels.

He was a regular on Fargo's United States Hockey League Clark Cup squad in 2018. He also manned the blue line for UMass when it won the 2021 NCAA national championship.

Farmer went into the NCAA transfer portal after four years at UMass and played his final season in Grand Forks. He was used primarily in a defensive role on the third pairing and on the penalty kill.

Farmer is the fifth player from the 2022-23 UND team to sign a professional contract.

Defenseman Tyler Kleven (NHL Ottawa), defenseman Ethan Frisch (AHL San Jose), forward Mark Senden (AHL Charlotte) and defenseman Ryan Sidorski (AHL Milwaukee) previously signed contracts.

Frisch made his debut for the San Jose Barracuda over the weekend.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
