Two of UND's all-time greats hit free agency

GRAND FORKS — Two of UND's all-time great hockey players will be hitting free agency beginning Saturday.

Jonathan Toews and Zach Parise will both be unrestricted free agents.

Toews has played with the Chicago Blackhawks since leaving UND after the 2006-07 season. He has served as their captain since 2008-09, leading them to Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

But Toews' eight-year, $84-million deal expired at the end of this season and the Blackhawks announced they will not seek to bring him back as they entire a rebuilding stage.

Toews bid farewell to Chicago at the end of last season.

There are still questions of whether Toews will play at all. He's hinted at potential retirement due to health issues stemming from long COVID.

Parise has played the last two seasons with the New York Islanders on one-year contracts.

The 38-year-old had an impressive 2022-23 season, scoring 21 goals for the Islanders.

Parise previously played for the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild.

Parise has a chance to become UND's all-time leader in NHL regular-season games played next season. He currently at 1,224 games — 56 behind leader James Patrick and 32 behind Craig Ludwig, who is second on UND's list. Toews is fourth with 1,067.

Toews is followed by recently retired Travis Zajac (1,037), retired Dave Christian (1,009) and T.J. Oshie (958), who can hit the 1,000-game mark next season.

New York Islanders left wing Zach Parise (11) skates at UBS Arena on March 4, 2023. Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY Sports

One other prominent free agent is defenseman Troy Stecher, who was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Calgary Flames last season.

Stecher has played 440 NHL games since leading UND to the 2016 NCAA national championship. Stecher has had with stints in Vancouver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Arizona and Calgary. The 29-year-old right-handed blue liner was undrafted, but has only played four minor-league games in his career.

UND's other unrestricted free agents are forward Drake Caggiula (Pittsburgh), goalie Aaron Dell (San Jose), forward Rhett Gardner (Dallas Stars), goalie Zane McIntyre (Minnesota), forward Austin Poganski (Seattle) and defenseman Colton Poolman (Calgary).

Collin Adams (N.Y. Islanders), defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker (Ottawa), forward Tyson Jost (Buffalo), forward Grant Mismash (Tampa Bay), forward Shane Pinto (Ottawa), goalie Adam Scheel (Dallas) and forward Jasper Weatherby (Detroit) will be restricted free agents if their NHL teams send them qualifying offers.

Ottawa has already indicated it will do so with Bernard-Docker and Pinto. Buffalo has said it will with Jost.

Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) scored the go-ahead goal against the Washington Capitals in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre on Oct. 20, 2022. Marc DesRosiers / USA TODAY Sports

UND's NHL games played leaders

1,280 — James Patrick

1,256 — Craig Ludwig

1,224 — Zach Parise

1,067 — Jonathan Toews

1,037 — Travis Zajac

1,009 — Dave Christian

958 — T.J. Oshie