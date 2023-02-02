99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Travis Dunn, UND national champion and broadcaster, dies at age 65

Dunn played on the 1980 NCAA national championship team and currently served as the analyst for home radio broadcasts.

030120 S GFH UNDHOCKEY TravisDunn MikeNeitzke01.jpg
Travis Dunn (left) and Mike Neitzke (right), members of the 1980 UND Fighting Sioux NCAA championship men's hockey team, carry the NCHC Penrose Cup to be presented to the UND Fighting Hawks men's hockey team following their 2-1 overtime win against Western Michigan on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
February 01, 2023 11:07 PM

GRAND FORKS — Travis Dunn, who won an NCAA national championship with UND in 1980 and currently served as the team's radio analyst for home broadcasts, died at age 65 on Wednesday.

KFGO, which carried his weekly hockey radio show 'Game On Hockey,' reported he was in Des Moines, Iowa, when he died.

Dunn, a defenseman, arrived at UND in the late 1970s and spent two years on the junior varsity hockey team before making the varsity squad.

He played on the 1978-79 and 1979-80 teams, which both played in NCAA national championship games. UND won it in 1980.

Dunn, who lived in Fargo, frequented Ralph Engelstad Arena in recent years.

In 2020, UND asked him to present the Penrose Cup to the team on the ice after the Fighting Hawks won it as the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's regular season champions.

Dunn hosted multiple radio shows, including 'Game On Hockey' with Scott Taylor on Thursday evenings. He also joined play-by-play announcer Tim Hennessy in the press box for UND's home games to serve as the color analyst. This was Dunn's first season in the booth with Hennessy.

"He was a kind and gentle man who loved Sioux hockey and everything around it," said Hennessy, who called Dunn’s games during his playing career at UND. "He just loved hockey at every level and will be greatly missed."

Dunn is survived by his wife, Rose, and his children, Serena and Gary.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
