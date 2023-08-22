Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 22

Top candidate emerging in UND's search for assistant hockey coach

Due to NCAA rules changes, the Fighting Hawks are allowed to have three assistants on staff beginning this season.

Schmaltz and Simpson
UND defenseman Jordan Schmaltz (24) and Dillon Simpson (18) celebrate a goal during the 2013-14 season.
Herald File Photo
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 2:57 PM

GRAND FORKS — For the last two weeks, UND has been whittling down its field of candidates for its open assistant hockey coaching position.

One of the top candidates is a familiar face for those in Grand Forks.

Former UND captain Dillon Simpson has emerged as a strong possibility to return to campus in a coaching role, multiple sources have confirmed to the Herald.

Nothing has been finalized yet. Candidates have to go through an extensive process before official offers can be made. But Simpson fits the profile of what UND was looking for — someone to coach and manage the defensemen.

UND's current staff under head coach Brad Berry includes associate head coach Dane Jackson, a forward, and assistant coach Karl Goehring, a goaltender.

Due to new NCAA rules, college hockey teams are allowed to have a fourth full-time coach beginning this season. UND's job posting indicated it was seeking a defenseman in the new spot.

Although some job postings in the past have clearly been written for one person in mind, this one did not appear that way and left the job wide open.

Simpson, a defenseman, played four seasons at UND from 2010-14. He came in as a 17-year-old freshman, having accelerated his education to finish high school a year early.

By the time he was a 20-year-old senior, Simpson was team captain. He led UND to the NCAA Frozen Four that spring. UND knocked off top-seeded Wisconsin and Ferris State in the Cincinnati Regional before falling to Minnesota in Philadelphia.

Simpson briefly reached the NHL, playing three games with the Edmonton Oilers, but spent almost the entirety of his professional career in the American Hockey League.

He played one season with the Oklahoma City Barons, three with the Bakersfield Condors and the last five seasons with the Cleveland Monsters. Simpson wore the 'C' as Cleveland's captain the last two seasons. He also served as an alternate captain for three professional seasons.

Simpson won Cleveland's Man of the Year Award this spring for his off-ice contributions.

UND will have a completely revamped defensive corps this season. All eight of last year's defensemen have moved on.

The Fighting Hawks brought in four transfers — Keaton Pehrson from Michigan, Garrett Pyke from Alaska (Fairbanks), Bennett Zmolek from Minnesota State-Mankato and Logan Britt from Sacred Heart. They're also bringing in four freshmen — Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Abram Wiebe, Jake Livanavage, Minnesota Wild draft pick Nate Benoit and Tanner Komzak.

Berry is working to make his third assistant coach hire since he took over for Dave Hakstol in May 2015.

In 2015, Berry hired Matt Shaw, a non-UND alum, as an assistant. The Fighting Hawks won their eighth national title in his first season.

In 2019, Goehring, a goalie who backstopped UND to the 2000 NCAA national title, replaced Shaw.

UND's fall semester started at 4 p.m. Monday.

The Fighting Hawks open with an exhibition against the University of Manitoba on Oct. 7. They begin the regular season in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 13 against Army in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

After winning the Penrose Cup as National Collegiate Hockey Conference champions three years in a row — 2020, 2021 and 2022 — UND finished tied for fifth and missed the NCAA tournament in 2023.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
