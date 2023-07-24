Standout defenseman E.J. Emery commits to UND

GRAND FORKS — E.J. Emery didn't rush his recruitment.

Although the 6-foot-3, 180-pound defenseman was eligible to commit on Aug. 1, 2022, he decided to put it off for a while.

"I took the season to focus on winning games and trying to get better," said Emery, who played for the U.S. Under-17 Team.

He did that.

Emery emerged into a potential first-round 2024 NHL Draft pick, according to The Athletic's Corey Pronman. Then, this summer he began working to find his college home.

ADVERTISEMENT

After making visits to Michigan State, Michigan and UND, Emery made his decision Sunday night. He will play college hockey in Grand Forks for the Fighting Hawks.

"It's great to be part of this family now," Emery said. "You don't get better coaches than Brad Berry, Dane Jackson and Karl (Goehring). Having that support staff and that group of guys to train me every day is a big reason why."

Emery visited Grand Forks last week.

"I loved it," Emery said. "I wasn't quite sure what to expect when I flew in, but it was incredible. I don't think I've had as much fun on a visit before. It was awesome.

"Walking into the arena was definitely breathtaking. I was shocked by how beautiful it was. Seeing the dressing room, the gym, getting to meet all the players and see what they do every day, it was incredible."

One person who made an important impression on Emery during his visit was UND football quarterback Quincy Vaughn.

Emery, who will be UND's first Black hockey player in about 30 years, asked Vaughn about his experience.

"Obviously, being Black and going to North Dakota, I wasn't sure what to expect," Emery said. "He helped me out with the decision. He helped me know that it's going to be OK. He's an awesome guy."

ADVERTISEMENT

Emery's father, Eric, played college football at Cal State-Fullerton for coach Gene Murphy, who played quarterback and coached at UND.

Eric went on to a Canadian Football League career, playing for British Columbia, Calgary and Ottawa.

Emery's hometowns are listed as Compton, Calif., where his dad's family is from, and Surrey, B.C., which is where Emery was raised.

Prior to joining USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, Emery played for the British Columbia-based Yale Hockey Academy Prep alongside fellow 2006-born UND commit Keith McInnis. Emery's first phone call after his commitment to UND was to McInnis.

"He's a good buddy of mine," Emery said. "I talked to him a lot about North Dakota and what he sees. I trust him with everything. He's a pretty reliable person to talk to."

Emery plays for coach Nick Fohr, a Grand Forks native, in the Michigan-based NTDP.

"I love playing hockey and being here helps me get better every single day," Emery said. "We're grinding every day in the gym and on the ice to get better. The group of guys on my team is incredible. There's nothing like it. It's definitely special being here. We're super privileged having this stuff and the people around here."

Emery makes his mark through his skating and defending abilities, but he also can bring offense. Last season, Emery had two goals and 12 points in 60 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emery, who shoots right-handed, will slot in nicely for the Fighting Hawks in the fall of 2024. After this season, UND will only have two right-shot defensemen remaining on the roster: Bennett Zmolek and Tanner Komzak.