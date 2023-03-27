Ryan Sidorski signs with Milwaukee Admirals

GRAND FORKS — Wall Street will have to wait.

Defenseman Ryan Sidorski, who planned to play one final year of college hockey at UND before accepting a Wall Street job, will be playing professional hockey.

Sidorski signed an amateur tryout deal Monday with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, the top minor-league affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

The Union transfer is coming off of the best season of his career.

Sidorski, who tallied five points in three seasons with the Dutchmen, had nine in his one year at UND.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Williamsville, N.Y., product started the season as UND's No. 8 defenseman and climbed his way up to No. 4 by the end of the season.

As UND turned to a more defensively effective unit, the coaching staff continued to increase Sidorski's minutes throughout the season.

Sidorski is the fifth player from the 2022-23 UND squad to sign a professional deal.

The others are defenseman Tyler Kleven (NHL Ottawa Senators), defenseman Chris Jandric (AHL Rochester Americans), defenseman Ethan Frisch (AHL San Jose Barracuda) and forward Mark Senden (AHL Charlotte Checkers).

Frisch made his debut with the Barracuda over the weekend.