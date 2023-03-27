99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Ryan Sidorski signs with Milwaukee Admirals

The 6-foot-2 senior defenseman had a career-high nine points for the Fighting Hawks.

221001-MH-v-Manitoba-002.jpg
UND defenseman Ryan Sidorski transferred from Union and is playing his final year of college hockey in 2022-23.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 5:49 PM

GRAND FORKS — Wall Street will have to wait.

Defenseman Ryan Sidorski, who planned to play one final year of college hockey at UND before accepting a Wall Street job, will be playing professional hockey.

Sidorski signed an amateur tryout deal Monday with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, the top minor-league affiliate of the Nashville Predators.

The Union transfer is coming off of the best season of his career.

Sidorski, who tallied five points in three seasons with the Dutchmen, had nine in his one year at UND.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Williamsville, N.Y., product started the season as UND's No. 8 defenseman and climbed his way up to No. 4 by the end of the season.

As UND turned to a more defensively effective unit, the coaching staff continued to increase Sidorski's minutes throughout the season.

Sidorski is the fifth player from the 2022-23 UND squad to sign a professional deal.

The others are defenseman Tyler Kleven (NHL Ottawa Senators), defenseman Chris Jandric (AHL Rochester Americans), defenseman Ethan Frisch (AHL San Jose Barracuda) and forward Mark Senden (AHL Charlotte Checkers).

Frisch made his debut with the Barracuda over the weekend.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Omaha v North Dakota MAR 04
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: What are UND's needs in the transfer portal?
March 27, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
031222.HKY.8814.jpg
UND Hockey
Chris Jandric signs with Rochester Americans
March 27, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
IMG-6335.jpg
College
Roseau County rivals become NCAA national champion teammates
March 27, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
ND Brief.jpg
Local
Law enforcement identifies man found dead in rural Grand Forks
March 27, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
Karin Housley
Minnesota
Minnesota Minority Senate Republicans offer new deal on Social Security tax, bonding
March 27, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Fatal Crash.jpg
North Dakota
Crash deaths dip to 20-year low in North Dakota
March 27, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
House passes bill on instruction of 'specified concepts' at North Dakota colleges
March 27, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish