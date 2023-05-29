Rocco Grimaldi finishes as leading scorer of IIHF Men's World Championship

GRAND FORKS — The U.S. had two chances to clinch a medal at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

It lost both in overtime.

In the semifinals, Germany scored an extra-attacker goal to tie the game, then won it in overtime. In the bronze-medal game Sunday, the Americans lost to Latvia in overtime.

But it was a big tournament for former UND forward Rocco Grimaldi.

The 5-foot-6, 161-pound winger led the entire tournament in scoring, finishing with seven goals and 14 points in 10 games. He finished two points ahead of Dominik Kubalik of Czechia and J.J. Peterka of Germany.

Grimaldi had a goal and an assist in the semifinal loss. He scored twice in the bronze-medal game.

The Americans were attempting to win their fifth bronze since 2013. They had third-place finishes in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2021.

The Americans were 1:23 away from reaching their first gold-medal game since 1950 — outside of the years where the Olympics doubled as the World Championship (1952, 1960). But the Germans knocked off the Americans on an overtime goal by former Western Michigan forward Freddy Tiffels.

Former UND defenseman Tyler Kleven of Fargo was a late addition to the American roster.

Kleven played in seven games and registered a plus-2. He averaged 16:15 of ice time per game.

Grimaldi played the entire 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League, where he finished as the league's sixth-leading scorer with 33 goals and 73 points in 70 games, while playing for San Diego and Rockford.

Kleven played for UND in 2022-23, then signed with the Ottawa Senators after the college season ended. He suited up in eight games for Ottawa, tallying two assists.