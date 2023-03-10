Preview: UND at No. 17 Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The first National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs were unpredictable.

In 2013-14, road teams won three of the four quarterfinal series. The only home team to survive was UND. And that took three games in Grand Forks.

Since then, it has been the opposite.

Home teams have dominated. They're 21-3 in best-of-three quarterfinal series since the league's inaugural season.

The only road winners: Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State last season, Colorado College at Western Michigan in 2019 and St. Cloud State at Omaha in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1-4 seeds all advanced in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The home-ice advantage has been so pronounced in the last six NCHC postseasons that home teams have won 40 games, road teams have won seven.

Against that backdrop, the Fighting Hawks will take the ice against Omaha at Baxter Arena for a best-of-three quarterfinal series at 7:07 p.m. Friday.

UND went 3-0-1 against the Mavericks during the regular season, including a sweep last weekend in Grand Forks.

"I think the past few weekends here we've been playing really good hockey," UND captain Mark Senden said. "Definitely, I think it's going in the right direction and the way it needs to. I think we're playing really sound hockey right now and we've just got to keep it going."

The UND-Omaha series is the only NCHC quarterfinal where both teams' seasons are on the line.

The loser of this series will be done for the year.

In the other series, Denver (hosting Miami), Western Michigan (hosting Colorado College) and St. Cloud State (hosting Minnesota Duluth) are locks for the NCAA tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think the biggest thing is making sure we're playing our best game, playing our fastest, playing detailed and as hard as we can," UND associate coach Dane Jackson said. "If we do that, that's our mission and our hope. If we play our best game, we have a good chance to win."

Tale of the tape

UND Stat Omaha 3.31 (12th) Off 3.06 (22nd) 2.91 (33rd) Def 2.59 (19th) 28.6 (1st) PP 22.7 (17th) 82.4 (17th) PK 78.0 (43rd) 52.2 (19th) FO 53.0 (12th) .883 (59th) SP .909 (19th)

National rank in parenthesis. Categories are offense (goals per game), defense (goals against per game), power play percentage, penalty kill percentage, faceoff percentage and team save percentage.

What to watch

During UND's press conference this week, Jackson referenced Baxter Arena's lively end walls. Last week in Grand Forks, Omaha's defensemen often shot wide on purpose to try for long rebounds off the end wall. This will be something to watch this weekend as well.

The focus: F Tyler Weiss

Omaha fifth-year senior Tyler Weiss, a Colorado Avalanche draft pick, is the most skilled forward on the Mavericks. He's an excellent passer, he's outstanding at creating space and he makes the first power-play unit click for the Mavericks. Weiss had a goal and an assist last weekend in Grand Forks.

UND pick to click: F Jackson Blake

Sometimes, players have a knack for rising in big moments. Jackson Blake has a history of it. He scored the overtime winner for Eden Prairie in the 2021 Minnesota state boys hockey championship game. He scored the Clark Cup-winner a few weeks later for the Chicago Steel. This season, he has been great at crunch time, too. Blake has an overtime-winning goal and an overtime-winning assist in the last month. Now, he gets his first crack at college hockey postseason games.

The call: Going three

Last weekend, UND and Omaha played twice in Grand Forks. Both games were essentially coin flips. UND won in overtime one night, and with 3:02 to go the next. UND had an expected goals advantage of just 0.05 on Friday, 0.16 on Saturday. They were as close as they come. This series feels like it's setting up to go three games — something UND hasn't done since 2014.

Friday: Omaha 5, UND 3

Saturday: UND 3, Omaha 2

Sunday: UND 4, Omaha 3, OT