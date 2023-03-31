99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports UND Hockey

Penguins close to trading Judd Caulfield's rights

The UND senior forward was drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP10018.jpg
UND forward Judd Caulfield (28) greets young fans following the Fighting Hawks' pregame warmups before taking on the Miami Redhawks in a home hockey matchup at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 12:32 PM

GRAND FORKS — The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to trading the rights to UND forward Judd Caulfield, multiple sources have told the Herald.

Caulfield, a senior from Grand Forks, was a fifth-round pick of the Penguins in 2019.

If his rights are traded, it could change Caulfield's status for next season.

The 6-foot-4 winger said last week he planned to return to UND for his fifth season. If a new team offers an NHL contract, Caulfield may end up turning pro after all.

The Anaheim Ducks have been in discussions with Pittsburgh to acquire Caulfield's rights, multiple sources have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caulfield tallied 10 goals and 19 points in 39 games last season. For his career, Caulfield has 29 goals and 62 points in 133 games.

So far, UND has lost four forwards from last season's team.

Mark Senden and Gavin Hain were fifth-year seniors with expiring eligibility. Sophomores Nick Portz and Matteo Costantini entered the transfer portal.

UND is guaranteed to bring in rookies Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg pursues Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg stepping into leadership role
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
081021 S GFH UNDFB TreyFeeney01.jpg
College
Stock risers: Six young UND football players thriving at spring ball
March 31, 2023 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
UND Hockey
Tyler Kleven tallies an assist in NHL debut
March 30, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
UND Hockey
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
March 30, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education votes to block TikTok from state’s university networks
March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
burgum.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate overrides veto on bill targeting transgender students’ pronouns; House yet to vote
March 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Rodney Clark.png
Local
'Everybody has different assets': UND police, other agencies come together to solve cases
March 31, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly