Penguins close to trading Judd Caulfield's rights

GRAND FORKS — The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to trading the rights to UND forward Judd Caulfield, multiple sources have told the Herald.

Caulfield, a senior from Grand Forks, was a fifth-round pick of the Penguins in 2019.

If his rights are traded, it could change Caulfield's status for next season.

The 6-foot-4 winger said last week he planned to return to UND for his fifth season. If a new team offers an NHL contract, Caulfield may end up turning pro after all.

The Anaheim Ducks have been in discussions with Pittsburgh to acquire Caulfield's rights, multiple sources have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caulfield tallied 10 goals and 19 points in 39 games last season. For his career, Caulfield has 29 goals and 62 points in 133 games.

So far, UND has lost four forwards from last season's team.

Mark Senden and Gavin Hain were fifth-year seniors with expiring eligibility. Sophomores Nick Portz and Matteo Costantini entered the transfer portal.

UND is guaranteed to bring in rookies Jayden Perron and Michael Emerson of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel.