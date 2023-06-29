Nine college hockey players go in first round of NHL Draft

GRAND FORKS — College hockey fans didn't have to wait long to watch an NCAA player go in the first round of the NHL Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.

Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli of Michigan went to the Columbus Blue Jackets with the No. 3 overall pick.

Eight more followed to give college hockey nine first-round picks — tied for the third-most ever, according to College Hockey News' database.

Eleven college hockey players went in the first round in 2007 and 2016.

Nine players went in 2003, 2010 and 2021.

It was a big night for Hockey East, which had six first-round picks.

A trio of Boston College incoming freshman forwards went in the first round. Will Smith went No. 4 to San Jose; Ryan Leonard went No. 8 to Washington; Gabe Perreault went No. 23 to the New York Rangers.

Boston University incoming freshman defenseman Tom Willander went No. 11 to Vancouver; UConn forward Matthew Wood went No. 15 to Nashville; Maine incoming freshman forward Bradly Nadeau went No. 30 to Carolina.

Three Big Ten players also were picked in the first. In addition to Fantilli, Minnesota commit Oliver Moore went No. 19 to Chicago and Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel went No. 21 to Minnesota.

Immediately after the first round, questions came about whether the Blue Jackets will try to coax Fantilli to turn pro after one season with the Wolverines.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen indicated he will attempt to sign the centerman.

"He won the Hobey Baker in his first year and produced with almost two points per game, played in the Men's World Championship, played in the World Juniors, and he's ready for the next challenge," Kekalainen told The Rink Live's Jordan McAlpine. "That's something that we're going to talk about with him, but obviously we're going to take his thoughts into consideration and listen to them very carefully. But we feel he's ready."

For just the second time since the National Collegiate Hockey Conference played its inaugural game in October 2013, no NCHC-bound players were selected in the first round. That also happened in 2019.

UND's top draft prospects are expected to go early on Day 2, which will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday (NHL Network, ESPN Plus).

Incoming freshman forward Jayden Perron and 2024 defenseman recruit Andrew Strathmann are projected to go between the second and fourth rounds.

Incoming freshman forward Michael Emerson is a potential late-round pick.

NCAA in first round of 2023 NHL Draft

3. Columbus — Adam Fantilli, Michigan

4. San Jose — Will Smith, Boston College*

8. Washington — Ryan Leonard, Boston College*

11. Vancouver — Tom Willander, Boston University*

15. Nashville — Matthew Wood, UConn

19. Chicago — Oliver Moore, Minnesota*

21. Minnesota — Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin

23. N.Y. Rangers — Gabe Perreault, Boston College*

30. Carolina — Bradly Nadeau, Maine*

*Indicates incoming freshman