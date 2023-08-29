6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports UND Hockey

New UND goalie commit Caleb Heil is an NHL prospect, his coach says

Heil is set to play for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League this season. He is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

12-31-22StampedevsMadison-154.jpg
Sioux Falls Stampede goalie Caleb Heil looks to play the puck during a Dec. 31, 2022, game.
Adam Thury / Sioux Falls Stampede
Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Today at 9:54 AM

GRAND FORKS — This summer, there was a void on UND's recruiting commitment list.

With Hobie Hedquist coming in as a freshman, the Fighting Hawks did not have a single committed goalie in the pipeline.

That changed in a notable way earlier this month when UND landed one of the most coveted 2006-born goalies in the United States — Caleb Heil of the Sioux Falls Power and Sioux Falls Stampede programs.

Heil, who is entering his junior year of high school, is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

He chose UND over Michigan.

"I think they're getting an NHL prospect," Sioux Falls Power coach Noelle Needham said. "I think he'll be drafted in Vegas next June. His approach is like a professional. The way he warms up, the way he approaches practices, the way he approaches his workouts, it's at a very elite level. He's extremely athletic. He's patient. He has really good eyes. He tracks (the puck) well.

"He has earned his way to being the top 2006 goaltender prospect in the country. I think that says a lot."

UND hasn't had an NHL-drafted goaltender since Peter Thome was picked by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round in 2016.

Prior to that, UND had three other drafted goalies in the Dean Blais, Dave Hakstol and Brad Berry eras — Matej Tomek (third round, 2015), Zane McIntyre (sixth round, 2010) and Brad Eidsness (fifth round, 2007). McIntyre went on to win the Mike Richter Award as college hockey's top goalie.

Heil trains with the same goalie coach as McIntyre — Dave Rogalski.

"Rogalski has had a pretty good track record with UND goalies like Zane McIntyre, Hobie Hedquist and Zach Driscoll," Needham said. "(Heil) trains with him in the offseason. Dave is at the top of his game and a top talent in developing goaltenders in general."

Heil's arrival date at UND is still up in the air.

It could be 2025 or 2026 depending on his development.

Heil is expected to play for Sioux Falls in the USHL this season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Victoria, Minn., was strong in nine appearances for the Stampede last season, posting a .908 save percentage.

"He's very athletic but really sound foundationally," Needham said. "His tracking is very good. He's a competitor. He loves to win. He respects the position. There are a lot of similarities with Caleb and Hobie in terms of how hard they work and how bad they want it.

"Caleb is a winner. He's going to be a very, very high-end prospect."

Recent UND goalie commitment dates

Aug. 24, 2023 — Caleb Heil
April 28, 2021 — Jakob Hellsten
Jan. 16, 2019 — Harrison Feeney
Dec. 14, 2019 — Hobie Hedquist
Oct. 15, 2018 — Kaleb Johnson
March 2, 2017 — Adam Scheel
Oct. 26, 2015 — Peter Thome
*Does not include transfers

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
